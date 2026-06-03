TV Shows

Red Table Talk Sneak Peek with T.I.

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on November 27, 2019 @ 9:02 am

Here is a look at what is happening on Red Table Talk this week.

  • Part 1 Episode Title + Description: “Rapper T.I. and His Wife Tiny Set The Record Straight:” Rapper and actor T.I. comes to the Table with his wife Tiny to address the controversy around him taking his daughter to the gynecologist to ensure she’s still a virgin. Part 1 of a special 2-part Red Table Talk

  • Part 2 Episode Title + Description: “T.I. and Tiny: Back from the Brink of Divorce (Part 2):” T.I. and his wife Tiny are back at the Red Table to share the ups and downs of their marriage, including public controversies, prison, infidelity and filing for divorce.
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