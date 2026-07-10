Previews

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Trailer

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on August 26, 2020 @ 8:12 pm

Bravo released the trailer for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion this afternoon. It will take place over three weeks and then Andy Cohen will have a one on one with Brandi Glanville. Check it out below.

 

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