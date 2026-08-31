Duane â€˜Keffe Dâ€™ Davis Found Guilty for His Role in the Murder of Tupac

Duane â€˜Keffe Dâ€™ Davis has been convicted of murder with the use of a deadly weapon in the 1996 drive-by shooting that killed rapper Tupac Shakur.

He is currently being held without bail.

Duane was arrested in September 2023 in connection to the murder and pled not guilty two months after his arrest.

The verdict was reached after three hours of deliberation today and after weeks of testimony, Â according to the Associated Press.

Tupac was killed thirty years ago this September while riding in a car with Suge Knight after a show in Las Vegas.

It is said that the killing was in connection with an incident involving Duaneâ€™s nephew, Orlando â€˜Baby Laneâ€™ Anderson.

While Duane was not the one who pulled the trigger, he is said to have provided the weapon and orchestrated the murder.

The case has been a major part of pop culture for many years and has been featured on shows like Unsolved Mysteries and several true crime documentaries.

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