Dionne Warwick Perfume Makes a Comeback

Throughout six decades, Grammy winning/Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legend Dionne Warwick earned million-selling hit records, from “Walk On By” to “That’s What Friends Are For”, as well as a place in pop culture as a social media icon on Twitter/X, among the many accomplishments during her well-storied career.

For the upcoming Christmas shopping season, Ms. Warwick is reintroducing her fragrance line, Dionne, for the upcoming Christmas holiday season. Originally launched in 1986, Dionne is the result of Ms. Warwick’s goal to offer a fine and sophisticated fragrance. The perfume offers a mix of florals such as bergamot and vanilla.

With Ms. Warwick’s continued successes in music and pop culture, the reintroduction of the Dionne fragrance will be promoted heavily via social media, online advertising and potential “pop-up” opportunities at brick-and-mortar retail. This while engaging with and targeting a diverse, multi-generational demographic of luxury consumers.

“Outside of my music, I enjoy taking on entrepreneurial endeavors,” Ms. Warwick states. “The perfume is one that I’m happy to offer, years after it was first introduced. I hope buyers will love the fragrance as much as I loved creating it.”

Got to www. dionnewarwickinternationalfanc lub.com for more information.

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. See also Sammi’s Favorite Things: Courtney Friel’s Memoir Visit Website View All Posts She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.