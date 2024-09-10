Starz May 2024 Programming

|Notable Film Additions to the STARZ app in May:
Available May 1:
- 100 Streets
- The Best Man
- Blindspotting (2018 film)
- Bring it On
- Brooklyn’s Finest
- Caught in the Crossfire
- CB4
- Green Zone
- Hostel
- Hostel: Part II
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- Little Fockers
- Major Payne
- Meet the Fockers
- Meet the Parents
- Only Child
- Outlaw Johnny Black
- A River Runs Through It
- She Hate Me
- A Thin Line Between Love and Hate
- The Wash
- Waterworld
- Words on Bathroom Walls
Available May 4:
Available May 8:
Available May 11:
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Available May 14:
- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Available May 15:
Available May 17:
Available May 18:
Available May 29:
Notable Film Stunts and Collections available on the STARZ app in May:
- If You Like BMF (February 24 – May 31)
- Titles include: “The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast,” 88, All Eyez On Me, Armored, City of Lies, Empire, Fear (2023), Gangland, The Infiltrator, The Last Deal, Officer Down, The Outfit, Proud Mary, Public Enemies, Righteous Kill, The Son of No One, SuperFly, The Traitor, Transpecos, Waist Deep, White Boy Rick, Boricua’s Bond and Hard Luck
- AAPI Heritage Month (May 1-31)
- Titles include: Joy Ride, Searching, The 355, The Bravest, The Broken Hearts Gallery, Cake, Coming Home, Fantasy Island (ends 5/26), The Gateway, Half Sisters, Heroes of the Golden Mask, The Hit, Journey to the West: The Demons Strike Back, The Karate Kid, The Karate Kid Part II, League of Gods, The Medallion, The Modelizer, Monster Hunter, The Namesake, Our Little Sister, SAS: Red Notice, Shanghai, The Transporter, The Warrior’s Way, Whale Ride, Wolf Totem and Yellow Rose
- Period Pieces (May 1-31)
- Titles include: “Gaslit,” “The Serpent Queen,” “Minx,” 18 ½, All the Money in the World, CBGB, Colette, Django Unchained, Downton Abbey: A New Era, Farming, Finding Steve McQueen, Hostiles, The Hurricane, I’ll Find You, The Infiltrator, Kingdom of Heaven, Labyrinth of Lies, Lady Macbeth, Land of Mine, The Last Vermeer, Mad to be Normal, Moonwalkers, Mothering Sunday, Mr. Jones, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, Ned Kelly, The Northman, Redeeming Love, Resistance, Risen, Saint Laurent, Shanghai, Sunset, Talk to Me, Testament of Youth, There Be Dragons, and To the Stars
- Doomsday (May 1-31)
- Titles include: The 5th Wave, Dawn of the Dead, Goodbye World, Grindhouse: Planet Terror, Hours, Independence Day, Judgment Day, Jurassic World Dominion (along with the extended version), Kill Switch, Monster Hunter, Monsters: Dark Continent, Night of the Living Dead, Pixels, Planet of the Apes (1968), Solar Crisis, Thor: The Dark World, Van Helsing, Volcano, Waterworld, and X-Men: The Last Stand
- School’s Out (May 13-31)
- Titles include: “America to Me,” At Middleton, Bring it On, Friday NightLights, Jane, Light it Up, Never Been Kissed, Rebound, Revenge of the Nerds, Revenge of the Nerds 2: Nerds in Paradise, The Row, School’s Out Forever (begins 5/17), So Undercover, Sorority Row, Supercool, and Words on Bathroom Walls
- Mother’s Day- Tribute to Mom (May 7-14)
- Titles include: Ricki and the Flash, Georgia Rule, The Banger Sisters, Momma Said Come Home For Christmas, Beautiful, “Mary & George,” The Meddler, French Exit, East Side Sushi, Pain and Glory, and “Power Book III: Raising Kanan”
- Vengeance- Payback Time (May 7-21)
- Titles include: John Wick: Chapter 4, Expend4bles, Retribution, The Northman, Sisu, Bloodshot, No One Lives, Kite, I Am Vengeance, and In the Blood
- Happy Hunger Games!- Survive and Advance (May 21-28)
- Titles include: The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Gamer, Pixels, The Blackening, “Spartacus,” The Tournament, Escape the Field, Man of Tai Chi, Knuckledust, Play or Die
Notable Marathons:
STARZ
- “BMF” Season Three Marathon: May 12 at 11:50 AM
- “Mary & George” Series Marathon: May 19 at 4:30 PM
- “Outlander” Season 7 Part 1 Marathon: May 25-26, with four episodes each day, beginning at 12:30 PM
STARZ Edge
- “Power Book II: Ghost” Season Three Marathon: May 26 at 10:40 PM
STARZ Encore Westerns
- Sunday Morning Westerns- Sundays at 10:00 AM
- Titles include: Lonely are the Brave, Two Mules for Sister Sara, The Battle at Apache Pass, and The Shakiest Gun in the West
- Breakfast with the Duke- Saturdays at 8:00 AM
- Titles include: Blue Steel, The Lucky Texan, Paradise Canyon, The Lawless Frontier
- John Wayne Birthday Celebration All Day- Sunday, May 26
- Titles include: Rooster Cogburn, Riders of Destiny, The Man from Utah, Randy Rides Alone, The Star Packer, West of the Divide, Texas Terror, The Desert Trail, The Trail Beyond and ‘Neath the Arizona Skies
- Classic TV Westerns- Weekdays at 2:00 pm, Sundays at 8:00 PM
- Titles include: “The Virginian,” “Wagon Train,” “Laramie, Lawman,” “The Rifleman,” and “Tales of Wells Fargo”