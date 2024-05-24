Posted by

Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner to Host Daytime Emmys

CBS and The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced today that ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT’s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner will return as hosts for THE 51STANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY® AWARDS, airing live Friday, June 7 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+*.

Frazier and Turner are also nominated this year in the Outstanding Daytime Personality – Daily category, in addition to ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT being nominated for Outstanding Entertainment News Series. This year marks the 18th time CBS has broadcast the Daytime Emmy® Awards, more than any other network. The show will broadcast live from the Westin Bonaventure in historic downtown Los Angeles.

In addition, NATAS has announced the 2024 Gold and Silver Circle Honorees, recognizing admired individuals who have made enduring contributions to daytime television. Inductees are exceptional professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry, setting standards for achievement, mentoring, leadership and professional accolades for 50 or 25 years, respectively. They represent the best and brightest in the industry.

The 2024 Gold Circle Inductees:

Jerome Dobson , writer: “Guiding Light,” “As the World Turns,” “General Hospital,” “Santa Barbara”

A Martínez , actor: “The Bay,” “Santa Barbara”

Suzanne Rogers, actress: “Days of Our Lives”

The 2024 Silver Circle Inductees:

Patricia Denney , former hair and makeup department head: THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS

Kathleen Finch , chairman and CEO, US Networks, Warner Brothers Discovery

Linda Grand , set master props: THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL

Janet Spellman-Drucker , co-executive producer: “Days of Our Lives”

Mark Teschner , casting director: “General Hospital”

Rolonda Watts, talk show host, actress and voiceover talent: “Sherri,” “Curious George,” “Divorce Court”

About Kevin Frazier

Kevin Frazier is co-host of the eight-time EmmyAward-winning newsmagazine ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT. Frazier was named co-host in September 2014, coinciding with the beginning of the 34th season.

Prior to hosting ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT, Frazier served as the co-host and managing editor of ET’s sister show, THE INSIDER. He originally joined THE INSIDER in March 2011, after spending seven years as a correspondent and weekend host for ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT.

About Nischelle Turner

Nischelle Turner is co-host of the eight-time Emmy Award-winning newsmagazine ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT. She joined ET as a correspondent in 2014 and was named co-host in 2021.

Turner is an award-winning journalist, having won seven Emmy Awards with ET, and often lends her voice to entertainment and political news shows, along with joining their coverage on the Grammys®, Golden Globes and Oscars. She was previously a contributor for CNN where she is featured in entertainment segments on “CNN Newsroom,” “New Day” and “CNN Tonight.”

THE 51ST ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY® AWARDS is produced by NATAS and Associated Television International (ATI), which produced Daytime Emmy Award ceremonies on The CW in 2009 and on CBS in 2010, 2011, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. Adam Sharp and Lisa Armstrong are executive producers from NATAS, while David McKenzie is executive producer from ATI.

About NATAS

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) is a service organization dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational, and technical achievements within the television industry. It recognizes excellence in television with the coveted Emmy Awards for News & Documentary, Sports, Daytime, and Children’s & Family programming, as well as achievements in television Technology & Engineering. NATAS membership consists of more than 18,000 broadcast and media professionals represented in 19 regional chapters across the country. Beyond awards, NATAS has extensive educational programs including regional student television and its Student Award for Excellence and the National Student Production Awards for outstanding journalistic work by high school students, as well as scholarships, publications, and major activities for both industry professionals and the viewing public.