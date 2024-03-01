Breaking
SAG Awards 2024 Winners
Next Level Chef Recap for Curry in a Hurry
America’s Most Wanted Recap for 2/19/2024
So Help Me Todd Recap for Your Day in Court
Night Court Recap for Taught and Bothered
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Kill the Cat
Hendrie Sneak Peek
Young Sheldon Recap for A Roulette Wheel and a Piano Playing Dog
Young Sheldon Recap for A Strudel and a Hot American Boy Toy
America’s Most Wanted Captures Third Fugitive of the Season
SAG Awards 2024 Presenters Announced
Masterchef Junior Cast Announced
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Snark and Highlights for 2/28/2024
The Amazing Race 36 Cast Announced
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 2/21/2024
Shayda Wins SOFEE
America’s Most Wanted Captures Another Criminal
America’s Most Wanted’s New Season Leads to Another Capture
AGT Fantasy League Winner Announced
Will Trent Premiere QuickCap for 2/20/2024
Will Trent QuickCap for 2/27/2024
The Young and the Restless Renewed for Four More Seasons
The Voice 25 Blind Audition Winners Part 1
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 2/19/2024
Kids Baking Championship Finale Recap for 2/26/2024
Dolly Parton and Melissa Manchester Collaborate
AGT Fantasy League Finale Recap Part 1
So Help Me Todd Recap for 2/15/2024
Night Court Recap for Broadway Danny Gurgs
Jessie James Decker Welcomes Son with Eric Decker
The Bachelor Recap for the Week of 2/12/2024
ICYMI: Next Level Chef Teams Announced
America’s Most Wanted Recap for 2/12/2024
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for The Dead Eyes of a Respectful Son
Young Sheldon Recap for 2/15/2024
Apples Never Fall Preview
TMZ Investigates Covers Kevin Costner Divorce Drama
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 2/14/2024
Lawmen Bass Reeves Release News
Boat Story Sneak Peek
Pathological The Lies of Joran Van Der Sloot Preview
America’s Most Wanted Recap for 1/29/2024
Vanderpump Rules Recap for 2/7/2024
AGT Fantasy League Recap for 2/6/2024
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 2/12/2024
Super Bowl 58 Snark and Highlights
Taylor Swift Arrives at Super Bowl
TCA Announces Show News for ABC
The Bachelor Recap for 2/6/2024
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Nominees Announced
Fri. Mar 1st, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Recaps

Next Level Chef Recap for Curry in a Hurry

By Sammi Turano Mar 1, 2024
Next Level Chef Recap for Curry in a HurryNEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestants in the NEXT LEVEL CHEF episode airing Thursday, Feb. 22 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Lorraine O’Sullivan / FOX. ©2024 FOX Media LLC.

Next Level Chef Recap for Curry in a Hurry

-This week, the chefs will be making curry dishes in the kitchens determined by their mentors. Team Ramsay is in the middle kitchen, Team Blais is in the basement and Team Arrington is in the top kitchen.

-Before they begin, they all grab ingredients they need in thirty seconds. The top team gets first pick, middle team gets second and the bottom team gets whatever is left over.

-The teams have 30 minutes to cook.

-Chef Blais gets teased for his lobster sweater.

-Nicole drops her coconut jar, causing it to break, so now she must improvise and make something else.

-Several chefs realize they are missing ingredients, so they have to switch up what they are making as well.

-The mentors help their team members, giving advice on how to make what they have work for their meal.

-TWIST! The teams now must make a homemade flatbread in fifteen minutes. They each get another chance to grab more ingredients to make the bread.

-As time runs out, there is more tension in the air. The chefs hurry to finish, while the mentors continue to offer advice.

-Before long, time is up and is time to put the food on the platform. Lauren struggles to get it on, but she gets it done in the nick of time.

-The judges taste the dishes, giving the pros and cons of each.

See also  The Masked Singer Recap for 11/23/2022

-Izayah cooks the top dish of the night. He and the rest of Team Ramsay are safe from elimination.

-Chef Arrington and Chef Blais now must choose one person from their teams to cook in the elimination challenge. She chooses Ari, he chooses Lauren. The two of them must cook butter chicken in a tomato sauce in 25 minutes.

-The ladies make a mad dash for the platform to grab the ingredients they need.

-As they cook, the others cheer them on from the sidelines.

-Ari’s chicken falls apart, so she must figure out a way to get it to finish cooking.

-Before long, it is time for the second taste test of the night. The mentors give the pros and cons of each meal before going off to deliberate.

-Ari is eliminated.

-More next week, stay tuned!

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Default ThumbnailThe Bachelor: Recap for January 8, 2018 Default ThumbnailThe Amazing Race recap for January 10, 2018 Default ThumbnailThe Bachelor Recap for January 22, 2018 Default ThumbnailThe Amazing Race Recap for January 24, 2018

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

cold cases Missing Persons Recaps True Crime

America’s Most Wanted Recap for 2/19/2024

Sammi Turano Mar 1, 2024
Recaps

So Help Me Todd Recap for Your Day in Court

Sammi Turano Mar 1, 2024
Recaps

Night Court Recap for Taught and Bothered

Sammi Turano Mar 1, 2024

You Missed

TV News

SAG Awards 2024 Winners

Recaps

Next Level Chef Recap for Curry in a Hurry

cold cases Missing Persons Recaps True Crime

America’s Most Wanted Recap for 2/19/2024

Recaps

So Help Me Todd Recap for Your Day in Court

Benjamin evan ainsworth.