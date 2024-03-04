Fox Announces Summer 2024 Lineup

FOX is announcing return and premiere dates for the summer 2024 slate of original programming, including I Can See Your Voice( May 16 ), Don’t Forget The Lyrics ( May 16 ), Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars ( May 22 ), Beat Shazam ( May 28 ), The Quiz With Balls ( May 28 ), MasterChef ( May 29 ) and Name That Tune ( June 3 ). Additional summer programming to be announced.

Thursdays are filled with music and mystery beginning Thursday, May 16 with all-new episodes of hit competition show I Can See Your Voice (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) hosted by Ken Jeong, followed by an all-new season of popular game show Don’t Forget The Lyrics!(9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) hosted by recent Emmy Award winner Niecy Nash. I Can See Your Voice host and executive producer Ken Jeong is joined by Emmy Award-nominated actress Cheryl Hines and Daytime Emmy Award-winning television host and vocalist Adrienne Bailon-Houghton along with a rotating panel of celebrity detectives to help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers…without ever hearing them sing a note. I Can See Your Voice is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. Daniel Martin and Ken Jeong serve as executive producers, with Martin serving as showrunner. The series is based on a South Korean format from CJ ENM. Hosted by Emmy Award-winner Niecy Nash, Don’t Forget The Lyrics challenges contestants’ musical memory, as they get one song closer to winning $1 million. Contestants will choose songs from different genres, decades and musical artists. Then they’ll take center stage to sing alongside the live in-studio band as the lyrics are projected on screen – but when the music stops and the words disappear, will the contestants belt out the correct missing lyrics, or freeze under pressure? If they sing nine songs correctly, they are presented with a No. 1 hit and sing the final missing lyrics for the top prize of $1 million. It’s that simple: 1 contestant, 10 songs, 1 million dollars! Created by Jeff Apploff, Don’t Forget The Lyrics! is produced by Apploff Entertainment, Bunim/Murray Productions and BiggerStage. Jeff Apploff, Garry Bormet, Rupert Dobson, Julie Pizzi, Pat Kiely, Sean O’Riordan and Niecy Nash serve as executive producers.

On Wednesday, May 22 , following the 11thseason finale of The Masked Singer (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), culinary titan Gordan Ramsay welcomes famed hospitality industry leader and TV personality Lisa Vanderpump in the all-new season of the hit competition series Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT).Ramsay and Vanderpump—two prominent, influential personalities and tycoons in their respective industries— will face-off as they each select aspiring food and beverage industry entrepreneurs to join their teams and then put them through a gauntlet of real-world challenges designed to showcase their business skills, test their drive and prove they have what it takes to become the next great culinary entrepreneur.With a $250,000 prize on the line, the aspiring enterprisers will be challenged in all aspects of running a food or beverage enterprise, including re-marketing a food product, innovating a new product, building brand loyalty, sales pitching and management. Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars is produced by Studio Ramsay Global. Ramsay serves as an executive producer, while Deborah Sargeant serves as executive producer and showrunner.

Hosted and executive-produced by award-winning actor, singer and comedian Jamie Foxx, who is joined by his daughter, producer and activist Corinne Foxx as co-host and deejay, Beat Shazam returns with an all-new season on Tuesday, May 28 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). Beat Shazam is an interactive game show that pits teams of two against the clock and each other, as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the most money banked will outlast the competition and go against Shazam, the world’s most popular song identification app, for the chance to win $1 million dollars. This season, the series will have special themed episodes that include teams of fathers, siblings, teachers, heroes and mothers – all battling it out to win the prize of a lifetime. Beat Shazam was created by Jeff Apploff and Wes Kauble, and is produced by Apploff Entertainment, MGM Alternative Television and BiggerStage in association with Shazam. Apploff, Mark Burnett, Barry Poznick, Lauren Zalaznick, Pat Kiely, Sean O’Riordan and Jamie Foxx serve as executive producers. Following Beat Shazam is new game The Quiz with Balls (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) pitting brains against balls, while combining a high-stakes quiz show with a large-scale physical competition. Hosted by actor and comedian Jay Pharoah (SNL, The Blackening) each episode of The Quiz with Balls features two families competing for $100,000 in a “battle of the balls.” Standing on a high platform over a glistening pool, they must all work together as they face a multiple-choice quiz where each answer is allocated to a spot with a giant ball positioned up behind it. If the correct answer is chosen, the ball rolls down and stops just before colliding with the player… if the answer is wrong, the massive ball rapidly descends and mercilessly whacks them into the pool below. The more players each team loses, the harder the questions get. The longer they last, the more money they bank, until one “dry” family member plays the final round for The Quiz with Balls’ $100,000 Grand Prize. The Quiz With Balls is produced by Eureka Productions and Talpa Studios. John de Mol, Maarten Meijs, Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening and John Leahy serve as executive producers. Anthony Carbone serves as showrunner and executive producer.

MasterChef: Generations enters its 14thseason with an all-new theme beginning Wednesday, May 29 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich return for the ultimate cook-off, as the top home cooks from four different generations, inclusive of Gen Z, Millenials, Gen X and Baby Boomers, battle it out. The home cooks will face a multitude of cooking trials, including a restaurant takeover challenge, a series of iconic Mystery Box challenges, cooking a meal at the Major League Soccer LAFC stadium, and the fan-favorite Tag Team event, where they must create a Michelin-star quality three-course meal! Only one home cook will win it all and take home the cash prize of $250,000 and the title of America’s MasterChef. MasterChef is produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay, Jennifer Fazey, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy and DJ Nurre serve as executive producers. Following MasterChef: Generations, all -new episodes of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Starscontinue in its regular time-period (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT).

Beginning Monday, June 3 , all-new episodes of Name That Tune (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), hosted by Jane Krakowski and band leader Randy Jackson continue to test the musical knowledge of contestants playing for a chance to win over $100,000. Name That Tune is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment, Prestige Entertainment, and BiggerStage. On behalf of BiggerStage, Sean O’Riordan serves as executive producer and Shane Byrne serves as the series’ showrunner. Ralph Rubenstein and Noah Rubenstein also are executive producers.

