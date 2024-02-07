Breaking
Erika Jayne Special Gets Premiere Date
The Bachelor Recap for 1/29/2024
America’s Most Wanted Recap for 1/29/2024
Lisa Rinna and Delilah Hamlin Get Lifetime Movie
TMZ Investigates Preview for Kanye West Unhinged but Unstoppable
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/31/2024
Transplant Preview for Tariq
Scrambled Wins SOFEE
AGT Fantasy League Recap for 1/29/2024
Megamind vs the Doom Syndicate Preview
Next Level Chef Recap for 2/1/2024
Taylor Swift Announces New Album
Carl Weathers Dead at 76
Animal Control Renewed for Season Three on Fox
Survivor 46 Cast Announced
Next Level Chef Recap for 1/29/2024
Country Singer Toby Keith Dead at 62
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 2/5/2024
OWN Network February 2024 Schedule
Password Returns to NBC in March
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/29/2024
Somebody Feed Phil Season 7 Preview
Keanu Reeves to be Honored at Saturn Awards
America’s Most Wanted Recap for 1/22/2024
The Bachelor Recap for 1/22/2024
SAG-AFTRA Releases Statement on Taylor Swift AI Images
Night Court Recap for Hold the Pickles Keep the Change
JoJo Siwa Rejoins So You Think You Can Dance
Hell’s Kitchen Finale Recap for 1/25/2024
Raising Kanan Sneak Peek
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/24/2024
Imperfect Sneak Peek
Academy Awards 2024 Nominations
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Snark and Highlights for 1/23/2024
Doja Cat The Scarlet Tour in VR Preview
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/22/2024
She is Conann Sneak Peek
Night Court Recap for Just the Fax Dan
Backstage Creations Announces 2024 Emmy Awards Gift Suite Swag
In The Know Sneak Peek
SAG Awards 2024 Nominees Announced
Critics Choice Awards 2024 Presenters Announced
Emmy Awards 2024: All the Winners
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 1/18/2024
The Space Race Sneak Peek
Origin Wins SOFEE
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/17/2024
Gerry Turner Takes a Wife in Golden Bachelor’s First Finale
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/8/2024
The Amazing Race Recap for 10/25/2023
Erika Jayne Special Gets Premiere Date

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS -- Season:12 -- Pictured: Erika Girardi -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)

Erika Jayne Special Gets Premiere Date

  • The two-hour documentary special chronicles Jayne’s hard-fought journey to the opening night of her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency.

  • For images, please click here. (Photo Credit: Dennis Leupold/Bravo)

 

  • “Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde” follows “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne’s challenging road to the opening night of her unprecedented Las Vegas residency.

  • Through a compilation of formal interviews and observational footage, the documentary chronicles the lead-up to Jayne’s show-stopping Las Vegas debut, set against the backdrop of a deeply personal narrative that sees her take the biggest gamble yet when she bets it all on herself.

  • Looking to reclaim her life both personally and professionally, the stakes could not be higher for Jayne in the wake of her tumultuous separation and ongoing legal battles. From the onset, these troubles in her personal life present obstacles, but with their sights set on her upcoming residency at the famed House of Blues in Las Vegas, Jayne and her tight-knit team must stay focused as they navigate the challenges that come with putting on a show of this scale.

  • Their frenzied six-week run-up to opening night sees them tackle every detail – from putting together songs and choreography, to nailing down wardrobe and glam, along with countless rehearsals – all while working against the realities of budget constraints and a ticking clock. With no shortage of backstage drama, tensions run high under the pressure to deliver a show with potential for an extended run.
See also  What to Watch 5/13/19

  • “Bet It All on Blonde” is produced by 32 Flavors Entertainment and Goodbye Pictures. Alex Baskin, Jeff Festa, Rich Bye, Mark Ritchie, Billy Taylor and Erika Girardi will executive produce. 

 

