Recaps

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/21/2023

By on Friday, September 6, 2024
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/21/2023

Originally posted on January 14, 2024 @ 5:30 am

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/21/2023

-Heather’s daughter is so pretty and looks just like her mom and sisters.

-Heather wants to distance herself from Mormonism, so why is she making it her entire identity? Not snarking, genuinely curious.

-Monica going through photo albums and talking about her family is so bittersweet.

-I had no idea that Monica’s first husband was an addict and she left him when Bri was a baby….or that Mike adopted her.

-Considering that they are in a restaurant where they are on a first name basis with staff, you’d think Angie and Shawn would have better manners….please and thank you never hurt anyone.

-Shawn and Angie’s date night is the most awkward date I have ever seen….and I have been on some crappy dates.

-Heather buying Wendy’s and cookies for Lisa is next level BFF thoughtfulness.

-Um, why would Lisa think the mission would be about relaxing and shopping?

-A tropical trip sounds like the best thing ever right now.

-The ladies are off to Bermuda!

-Whitney’s pink zebra shirt is so cute.

-Why does Angie’s tuna tare tare look like bread pieces?

-I have never been married, but it sounds like the ladies just got too complacent and comfortable in their marriages and need to work on communication and re-discover each other.

-There are other animals that are monogamous….birds, orca, field mice…I feel so weird that I googled this.

See also  BravoCon 2019 Highlights

-Hearing Whitney talk about losing her father-in-law breaks my heart.

-That being said, has anyone listened to this podcast?

-Heather’s party seems interesting…..if it is honoring the Mormon heritage, then why are they drinking? Serious question.

-Thank you, Whitney! I don’t get why she wrote about leaving the religion only to celebrate it again.

-The ladies making butter with the sexy music in the background is making me laugh more than it should have.

-The doll making is actually really cute.

-Monica making a Scarlet Letter doll was…..a choice.

-I don’t think cornbread, mac and cheese and ribs are in the Book of Mormon either, but it’s also a comfort/pioneer food party.

-I am not sure how I feel about them using the Mormon religion for these games and fights……it seems rather weird to me.

-Of course, Lisa and Monica had to start a fight that should have ended weeks ago.

-Whitney is right, Jeffery Dahmer ate people, not Ted Bundy.

-Why is Lisa so obsessed with defending Linda and being cruel to Monica?

-How long do we think this reconciliation is going to last?

-Both Lisa and Monica are at fault….but why turn down a trip to Bermuda?

-Monica thinks Jen SHAH is the voice of reason?

-More next week, stay tuned!!

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Icy Apology: All The HighlightsThe Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Icy Apology: All The Highlights The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Highlights for Fishing For The TruthThe Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Highlights for Fishing For The Truth The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Friendship Roulette: The HighlightsThe Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Friendship Roulette: The Highlights The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Highlights for Gin and Bear ItThe Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Highlights for Gin and Bear It
0
Related Posts