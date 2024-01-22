Breaking
Gerry Turner Takes a Wife in Golden Bachelor’s First Finale

UPDATE: The wedding, which will take place January 4th,announced that fan favorite Susan Noles will officiate the wedding. Check out the announcement below:

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Golden Bachelor (@goldenbachabc)

 

The restauranteur takes a wife! The restauranteur takes a wife….hi-ho the derry-o, the restauranteur takes a wife! Tonight, Gerry Turner chose a new life partner as the first Golden Bachelor season came to a close. It was between Theresa Nist and Leslie Fhima, both of whom were beautiful, accomplished ladies in their own estimation. So which lady won Gerry’s heart?

 

SPOILERS!!!!

 

Theresa Nist got engaged to Gerry Turner! After a heartbreaking ending to his relationship with Leslie, Gerry told Theresa that she was the one he wanted to spend forever with. In a Bachelor Nation first, forever is going to begin a soon as possible, for the happy couple is going to wed in a special ceremony on January 4th, 2024. Will the wedding be as epic as Luke and Laura’s? We will find out soon enough.

 

Logline:  After lifetimes of love and loss and a whirlwind journey on “The Golden Bachelor,” Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist will walk down the aisle to begin their next chapter, happily ever after. Hosted by Jesse Palmer, “The Golden Wedding” airs LIVE on ABC.

