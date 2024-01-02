Breaking
Candy Cane Lane Kickoff News


TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

TV News

Candy Cane Lane Kickoff News

By Sammi Turano Jan 2, 2024

Candy Cane Lane Kickoff News

“The 12 Days of Candy Cane Lane” kicks off on Monday, November 20 and brings consumers 12 days of festive surprises and special moments counting down to the opening of

Candy Cane Lane on Prime Video on December 1.

Monday, November 20 begins with the decorative partnership “Christmas Delivered by Candy Cane Lane and Grubhub.” Grubhubconsumers in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York can enter to win a holiday home transformation with stunning holiday decorations donated by Balsam Hill, and smart light products by Govee. Plus, order free Candy Cane Lane Custom Funny Face Bakery Cookies from 11/20-22; just search “Candy Cane Lane” in the app while supplies last!

There will be a holiday surprise every day from November 20 until December 1 when the film is available globally on Prime Video. Additional highlights include Giving Tuesday’s Red Cross Blood Drive; a new song, “Miracle,” from Raphael Saadiq featuring Kelli-Leigh, available exclusively on Amazon Music; advance free Prime Premiere screenings of Candy Cane Lane for Amazon Prime members in select cities; and a fully immersive Kringle’s Virtual Holiday Shop, perfect for all your holiday shopping needs!

