Sun. Jan 7th, 2024

Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/5/2023

We are at another eviction night on CBS’s Big Brother 25. Mecole and Felicia are both on the block after it was revealed that Cameron kept the nominations the same. This was done in order to keep his Fugitives alliance intact.

 

Felicia is not happy with this and calls Cameron out, revealing there are bigger targets in the house. She told anyone that would listen that she will help take out said targets if she stays.

 

Cory decided to let things go for now, but America called Felicia out on her own final four gameplay. Felicia, for her part, calls her a liar and insists that Cory must go since he is the biggest target. She also tells America to play her own game and to stop hiding behind Cory.

 

Cory wanted to speak to Felicia alone in order to calm things down, but she wanted nothing to do with him.

 

Cirie doesn’t want to help Mecole or Felicia because they were partially responsible for Jared’s eviction.

 

Cory and Blue are also on the outs because he found out that she wanted to backdoor him. He talks to Matt about this, even though he is iffy on whether or not he could trust him….or Jag for that matter. However, he is playing nice to protect himself and America.

 

Felicia goes around the house, trying to make one last appeal to save herself. She promises Jag protection and he considers it…but doesn’t want to go against Cory. Matt and Bowie also think that keeping Felicia could work to their advantage since she is not as good at competitions as Mecole. Later on, Cory talks to America, Matt and Jag about this very plan….but his thought is that if they vote her out and Blue and Cirie vote out Felicia, it would put an even bigger strain on their alliance….and the alliance between Blue, Matt and Jag.

Eviction time! Felicia and Mecole give their final appeals and in a unanimous vote, Mecole is evicted from the household.

 

Mecole leaves in a blaze of glory, letting everyone know about the Cory/America/ Bowie alliance and that they should watch out.

 

In her exit interview, Mecole says she saw through Cory and America’s game and that she isn’t surprised she is gone. She is also shocked to learn that Cirie is Jared’s mom.

 

HOH comp! Julie asks seven true or false questions based on pictures from the Humili-gram in the Humili-verse.

 

Bowie and Felicia are tied, but in the end, Bowie ends up winning.

 

More next week, stay tuned!

