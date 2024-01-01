Breaking
AGT Fantasy League to Air in 2024

AGT Fantasy League to Air in 2024AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: FANTASY LEAGUE -- “Qualifiers 5 Results” Episode 1819 -- Pictured: (l-r) Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel -- (Photo by:Trae Patton/NBC)

AGT Fantasy League to Air in 2024

Singer and Songwriter Mel B returns as Judge Alongside Executive Producer Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel; Terry Crews to Host

 

For the First Time, Judges Will Draft Their Dream Team and Compete Against One Another as They Guide Their Acts Through the Competition

 

  • NBC has revealed the 40 incredible acts competing on “America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League.” A new extension of the powerhouse hit series, “AGT: Fantasy League” brings together winners, finalists, viral sensations and fan favorites from “America’s Got Talent” and “Got Talent” franchises around the world, all nominated by America to participate.

 

  • The new series premieres Monday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and next day on Peacock.

 

  • Similar to a fantasy sports draft, the judges will each choose a roster of their favorite acts.  For the first time in show history, the judges will be competing alongside the contestants and will guide the acts throughout the competition with the hopes of earning bragging rights and seeing an act from their team crowned the champion of “AGT: Fantasy League.” The winning act will receive a grand prize of $250,000.

 

  • The judges will each fill their fantasy teams with 10 showstopping acts compiled from singers, dancers, ventriloquists, comedians, aerialists, magicians and more.

 

  • The Golden Buzzer will be back in the qualifiers and semi-final rounds, sending acts straight to the finals, but with a twist. Each judge can use their coveted Golden Buzzer for their own act, or to take an act from another judges’ team.
  • The studio audience votes each week to determine which acts will advance to the semi-finals and final rounds.

 

  • “AGT:  Fantasy League” is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff and Natasha Brugler executive produce.

 

  • “America’s Got Talent” has been the most-watched summer broadcast alternative series for 18 consecutive years.  “AGT” recently surpassed 26 million subscribers on YouTube and this year has garnered over 3.8 billion video views to date. (including “AGT: All-Stars” and “AGT” Season 18

 

  • The “Got Talent” format has had more than 2 billion global viewers since it began airing in 2006 in America and has aired in 194 territories worldwide. “Got Talent” holds the Guinness World Records title as the Most Successful Reality Television Format, with more than 70 local versions produced across Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas.

 

Follow “America’s Got Talent” on social media:

o   Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AGT

o   Twitter: https://twitter.com/AGT

o   YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/AmericasGotTalent [youtube.com]

o   Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/agt/

o   TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@agt?lang=en [tiktok.com]

o   Hashtag: #AGT

The 40 acts performing in “AGT: Fantasy League” include:

ADRIAN STOICA & HURRICANE AGT S18 ANIMAL ACT
AIDAN BRYANT AGT S16 & AGT: ALL-STARS AERIALIST
ANNA DEGUZMAN AGT S18 MAGICIAN
BILLY & EMILY ENGLAND AGT S12 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1

BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT S9

 VARIETY
BRIAN JUSTIN CRUM AGT S11 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1 SINGER
CHAPEL HART AGT S17 MUSICAL GROUP
CILLIAN O’CONNOR BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT S16 MAGICIAN
DARCI LYNNE AGT S12 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1 VENTRILOQUIST
DRAKE MILLIGAN AGT S17 MUSICIAN
ENKH-ERDENE MONGOLIA’S GOT TALENT S2 SINGER
FRITZY ROSMERIAN INDONESIA’S GOT TALENT S3 CLAIRVOYANT
GENEVIÈVE CÔTÉ CANADA’S GOT TALENT S3 SINGER
GHETTO KIDS BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT S16 DANCE GROUP
GRACE GOOD AGT S18 AERIALIST
HANS AGT S13 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S2 VARIETY
ICHIKAWA KOIKUCHI BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT S16 COMEDIAN
JON DORENBOS AGT S11 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1 MAGICIAN
JUNIOR NEW SYSTEM AGT S13 DANCE GROUP
KODI LEE AGT S14 & AGT: ALL-STARS MUSICIAN
KRISTY SELLARS AGT S17 VARIETY
KSENIYA SIMONOVA UKRAINE’S GOT TALENT S1 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1 SAND ARTIST
LOREN ALLRED BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT S15 SINGER
MARIA SEIREN JAPAN’S GOT TALENT S1 SINGER
MERSEYGIRLS BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT S11 & BGT: THE CHAMPIONS DANCE GROUP
MUSA MOTHA BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT S16 DANCER
PACK DRUMLINE AGT S17 MUSICIANS
PIFF THE MAGIC DRAGON AGT S10 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1 MAGICIAN
PREACHER LAWSON AGT S12, AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1 & BGT: THE CHAMPIONS COMEDIAN
RAMADHANI BROTHERS AGT S18 HAND BALANCERS
SAINTED AGT S18 SINGING GROUP
SHADOW ACE AGT S18 VARIETY
SHELDON RILEY AGT S15 SINGER
SOFIE DOSSI AGT S11 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1 CONTORTIONIST
TAPE FACE AGT S11 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1 COMEDIAN
THE CLAIRVOYANTS AGT S11 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1 CLAIRVOYANTS
TRAVIS JAPAN AGT S17 SINGING GROUP
V. UNBEATABLE AGT S14 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S2 DANCE/ACROBATIC GROUP
VARDANYAN BROTHERS BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT S13 ACROBATS
WES-P AGT S13 COMEDIAN
YU HOJIN AGT S17 MAGICIAN

 

