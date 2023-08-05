TV Grapevine

Tony Awards 2023: All The Winners

Tony Awards 2023: All The Winners

Best Play

Ain’t No Mo’
Between Riverside and Crazy
Cost of Living
Fat Ham
WINNER: Leopoldstadt

Best Musical

& Juliet
WINNER: Kimberly Akimbo
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot

Best Book of a Musical

& Juliet — David West Read
WINNER: Kimberly Akimbo — David Lindsay-Abaire
New York, New York — David Thompson & Sharon Washington
Shucked — Robert Horn
Some Like It Hot — Matthew López & Amber Ruffin

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Almost Famous — Music by Tom Kitt, lyrics by Cameron Crowe & Tom Kitt
WINNER: Kimberly Akimbo — Music by Jeanine Tesori, lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire
KPOP — Music and lyrics by Helen Park & Max Vernon
Shucked — Music and lyrics by Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally
Some Like It Hot — Music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman

Best Revival of a Play

August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson
A Doll’s House
The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
WINNER: Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog

Best Revival of a Musical

Into the Woods
Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
WINNER: Parade
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II — Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins — Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog
WINNER: Sean Hayes — Good Night, Oscar
Stephen McKinley Henderson — Between Riverside and Crazy
Wendell Pierce — Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Jessica Chastain — A Doll’s House
WINNER: Jodie Comer — Prima Facie
Jessica Hecht — Summer, 1976
Audra McDonald — Ohio State Murders

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Christian Borle — Some Like It Hot
WINNER: J. Harrison Ghee — Some Like It Hot
Josh Groban — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Brian d’Arcy James — Into the Woods
Ben Platt — Parade
Colton Ryan — New York, New York

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Annaleigh Ashford — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Sara Bareilles — Into the Woods
WINNER: Victoria Clark — Kimberly Akimbo
Lorna Courtney — & Juliet
Micaela Diamond — Parade

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Jordan E. Cooper — Ain’t No Mo’
Samuel L. Jackson — August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson
Arian Moayed — A Doll’s House
WINNER: Brandon Uranowitz — Leopoldstadt
David Zayas — Cost of Living

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Nikki Crawford — Fat Ham
Crystal Lucas-Perry — Ain’t No Mo’
WINNER: Miriam Silverman — The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
Katy Sullivan — Cost of Living
Kara Young — Cost of Living

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kevin Cahoon — Shucked
Justin Cooley — Kimberly Akimbo
Kevin Del Aguila — Some Like It Hot
Jordan Donica — Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
WINNER: Alex Newell — Shucked

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Julia Lester — Into the Woods
Ruthie Ann Miles — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
WINNER: Bonnie Milligan — Kimberly Akimbo
NaTasha Yvette Williams — Some Like It Hot
Betsy Wolfe — & Juliet

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether — Prima Facie
WINNER: Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding — Life of Pi
Rachel Hauck — Good Night, Oscar
Richard Hudson — Leopoldstadt
Dane Laffrey & Lucy Mackinnon — A Christmas Carol

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

WINNER: Beowulf Boritt — New York, New York
Mimi Lien — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Michael Yeargan & 59 Productions — Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
Scott Pask — ShuckedScott Pask — Some Like It Hot

Best Costume Design of a Play

Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell — Life of Pi
Dominique Fawn Hill —  Fat Ham
WINNER: Brigitte Reiffenstuel — Leopoldstadt
Emilio Sosa — Ain’t No Mo’
Emilio Sosa — Good Night, Oscar

Best Costume Design of a Musical

WINNER: Gregg Barnes — Some Like It Hot
Susan Hilferty — Parade
Jennifer Moeller — Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi — KPOP
Paloma Young — & Juliet
Donna Zakowska — New York, New York

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Neil Austin — Leopoldstadt
Natasha Chivers — Prima Facie
Jon Clark — A Doll’s House
Bradley King — Fat Ham
WINNER: Tim Lutkin — Life of Pi
Jen Schriever — Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman
Ben Stanton — A Christmas Carol

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Ken Billington — New York, New York
Lap Chi Chu — Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
Heather Gilbert — Parade
Howard Hudson — & Juliet
Natasha Katz — Some Like It Hot
WINNER: Natasha Katz — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Sound Design of a Play

Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams — Ain’t No Mo’
WINNER: Carolyn Downing — Life of Pi
Joshua D. Reid — A Christmas Carol
Ben & Max Ringham — A Doll’s House
Ben & Max Ringham — Prima Facie

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada — New York, New York
John Shivers — Shucked
Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann — Into the Woods
Gareth Owen — & Juliet
WINNER: Nevin Steinberg — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Direction of a Play

Saheem Ali — Fat Ham
Jo Bonney — Cost of Living
Jamie Lloyd — A Doll’s House
WINNER: Patrick Marber — Leopoldstadt
Stevie Walker-Webb — Ain’t No Mo’
Max Webster — Life of Pi

Best Direction of a Musical

WINNER: Michael Arden — Parade
Lear deBessonet — Into the Woods
Casey Nicholaw — Some Like It Hot
Jack O’Brien — Shucked
Jessica Stone — Kimberly Akimbo

Best Choreography

Steven Hoggett — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
WINNER: Casey Nicholaw — Some Like It Hot
Susan Stroman — New York, New York
Jennifer Weber — & Juliet
Jennifer Weber — KPOP

Best Orchestrations

Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro — & Juliet
John Clancy — Kimberly Akimbo
Jason Howland — Shucked
WINNER: Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter — Some Like It Hot
Daryl Waters & Sam Davis — New York, New York

