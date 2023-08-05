Tony Awards 2023: All The Winners
Tony Awards 2023: All The Winners
Best Play
Ain’t No Mo’
Between Riverside and Crazy
Cost of Living
Fat Ham
WINNER: Leopoldstadt
Best Musical
& Juliet
WINNER: Kimberly Akimbo
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Best Book of a Musical
& Juliet — David West Read
WINNER: Kimberly Akimbo — David Lindsay-Abaire
New York, New York — David Thompson & Sharon Washington
Shucked — Robert Horn
Some Like It Hot — Matthew López & Amber Ruffin
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Almost Famous — Music by Tom Kitt, lyrics by Cameron Crowe & Tom Kitt
WINNER: Kimberly Akimbo — Music by Jeanine Tesori, lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire
KPOP — Music and lyrics by Helen Park & Max Vernon
Shucked — Music and lyrics by Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally
Some Like It Hot — Music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman
Best Revival of a Play
August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson
A Doll’s House
The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
WINNER: Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog
Best Revival of a Musical
Into the Woods
Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
WINNER: Parade
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II — Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins — Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog
WINNER: Sean Hayes — Good Night, Oscar
Stephen McKinley Henderson — Between Riverside and Crazy
Wendell Pierce — Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Jessica Chastain — A Doll’s House
WINNER: Jodie Comer — Prima Facie
Jessica Hecht — Summer, 1976
Audra McDonald — Ohio State Murders
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Christian Borle — Some Like It Hot
WINNER: J. Harrison Ghee — Some Like It Hot
Josh Groban — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Brian d’Arcy James — Into the Woods
Ben Platt — Parade
Colton Ryan — New York, New York
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Annaleigh Ashford — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Sara Bareilles — Into the Woods
WINNER: Victoria Clark — Kimberly Akimbo
Lorna Courtney — & Juliet
Micaela Diamond — Parade
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Jordan E. Cooper — Ain’t No Mo’
Samuel L. Jackson — August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson
Arian Moayed — A Doll’s House
WINNER: Brandon Uranowitz — Leopoldstadt
David Zayas — Cost of Living
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Nikki Crawford — Fat Ham
Crystal Lucas-Perry — Ain’t No Mo’
WINNER: Miriam Silverman — The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
Katy Sullivan — Cost of Living
Kara Young — Cost of Living
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Kevin Cahoon — Shucked
Justin Cooley — Kimberly Akimbo
Kevin Del Aguila — Some Like It Hot
Jordan Donica — Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
WINNER: Alex Newell — Shucked
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Julia Lester — Into the Woods
Ruthie Ann Miles — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
WINNER: Bonnie Milligan — Kimberly Akimbo
NaTasha Yvette Williams — Some Like It Hot
Betsy Wolfe — & Juliet
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Miriam Buether — Prima Facie
WINNER: Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding — Life of Pi
Rachel Hauck — Good Night, Oscar
Richard Hudson — Leopoldstadt
Dane Laffrey & Lucy Mackinnon — A Christmas Carol
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
WINNER: Beowulf Boritt — New York, New York
Mimi Lien — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Michael Yeargan & 59 Productions — Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
Scott Pask — ShuckedScott Pask — Some Like It Hot
Best Costume Design of a Play
Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell — Life of Pi
Dominique Fawn Hill — Fat Ham
WINNER: Brigitte Reiffenstuel — Leopoldstadt
Emilio Sosa — Ain’t No Mo’
Emilio Sosa — Good Night, Oscar
Best Costume Design of a Musical
WINNER: Gregg Barnes — Some Like It Hot
Susan Hilferty — Parade
Jennifer Moeller — Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi — KPOP
Paloma Young — & Juliet
Donna Zakowska — New York, New York
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Neil Austin — Leopoldstadt
Natasha Chivers — Prima Facie
Jon Clark — A Doll’s House
Bradley King — Fat Ham
WINNER: Tim Lutkin — Life of Pi
Jen Schriever — Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman
Ben Stanton — A Christmas Carol
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Ken Billington — New York, New York
Lap Chi Chu — Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
Heather Gilbert — Parade
Howard Hudson — & Juliet
Natasha Katz — Some Like It Hot
WINNER: Natasha Katz — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Sound Design of a Play
Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams — Ain’t No Mo’
WINNER: Carolyn Downing — Life of Pi
Joshua D. Reid — A Christmas Carol
Ben & Max Ringham — A Doll’s House
Ben & Max Ringham — Prima Facie
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Kai Harada — New York, New York
John Shivers — Shucked
Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann — Into the Woods
Gareth Owen — & Juliet
WINNER: Nevin Steinberg — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Direction of a Play
Saheem Ali — Fat Ham
Jo Bonney — Cost of Living
Jamie Lloyd — A Doll’s House
WINNER: Patrick Marber — Leopoldstadt
Stevie Walker-Webb — Ain’t No Mo’
Max Webster — Life of Pi
Best Direction of a Musical
WINNER: Michael Arden — Parade
Lear deBessonet — Into the Woods
Casey Nicholaw — Some Like It Hot
Jack O’Brien — Shucked
Jessica Stone — Kimberly Akimbo
Best Choreography
Steven Hoggett — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
WINNER: Casey Nicholaw — Some Like It Hot
Susan Stroman — New York, New York
Jennifer Weber — & Juliet
Jennifer Weber — KPOP
Best Orchestrations
Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro — & Juliet
John Clancy — Kimberly Akimbo
Jason Howland — Shucked
WINNER: Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter — Some Like It Hot
Daryl Waters & Sam Davis — New York, New York