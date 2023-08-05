Cannes 2023 Film Festival Winners
Cannes 2023 Film Festival Winners
Palme d’Or
Anatomy of a Fall, dir. Justine Triet
Grand Prix
The Zone of Interest, dir. Jonathan Glazer
Jury Prize
Fallen Leaves, dir. Aki Kaurismäki
Best Director
Tran Anh Hùng for The Pot-Au-Feu
Best Screenplay
Yuji Sakamoto for Monster
Best Actress
Merve Dizdar for About Dry Grasses
Best Actor
Koji Yakusho for Perfect Days
Honorary Palme d’Or
Michael Douglas
Camera d’Or for Best First Film
The Yellow Cocoon Shell, dir. Thien An Pham
Palme d’Or for Best Short Film
27, dir. Flóra Anna Buda
