Kayla Unbehaun Found Thanks to Unsolved Mysteries Viewer

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has revealed that Kayla Unbehaun has been found safe and sound in North Carolina. The girl, who had been kidnapped by her non-custodial mother Heather Unbehaun, will be returned to her father Ryan. He has asked for privacy during this time.

BREAKING NEWS ‼️ NCMEC is excited to share that Kayla Unbehaun has been FOUND SAFE in North Carolina! Kayla was only 9 years old when she was abducted by her non-custodial mother, Heather Unbehaun from South Elgin, Illinois on July 5, 2017. Kayla’s dad, Ryan asked NCMEC to… pic.twitter.com/5O7bpEjIhT — National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (@MissingKids) May 16, 2023

Kayla’s case was featured on Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries this past fall during an episode about kidnapped children. A store owner recognized Kayla’s picture from the show and immediately called authorities, sending her rescue into motion. Heather was arrested, but has been released on bond.

This is a developing story.

