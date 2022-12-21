0 0

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 First Look

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” premieres on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with a 75-minute supersized episode. Each week, the episode will stream next day on Peacock. Returning for season 13 are Housewives Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin. The ladies are joined by new Housewives Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. Jackie Goldschneider returns as a friend this season, alongside new friend Jennifer Fessler. As previously announced, the season will be followed by Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas’s wedding special, airing exclusively on Bravo.

Coming up this season

After a tumultuous year that tested loyalties and reignited feuds, the ladies of the Garden State are learning that when it comes to planting seeds, you reap what you sow. Marriage, friendships and families have been pushed to the limit, but will 2022 be the year to finally repair what’s been broken? These relationships will need more than just magic to survive, but one thing is for certain: The ladies of New Jersey will let nothing stand in their way.

Teresa Giudice continues to live blissfully in her love bubble as she plans her fairytale wedding to Louie. Since her relationship with Joe and Melissa is on shaky ground, however, will she truly have her happily ever after? As Melissa Gorga continues to renovate her new home, she and Joe have hit an all-time low with Teresa. After numerous failed attempts at making amends, the Gorgas are faced with a decision to fully let go of the fractured relationship. Margaret Josephs thought she had buried the hatchet with Jennifer last year, but recently learned that she’s still up to her old tricks. When Margaret’s ex-best friend secretly meets with Jennifer and Teresa to spread gossip about her, Margaret must now defend herself against these vicious claims. Dolores Catania is head over heels for her new Irish boyfriend, Paulie, and the couple is moving towards planning a future together. With Frank still in the picture, though, Dolores struggles with her non-traditional relationship with him and how to move on peacefully. Jennifer Aydin’s marriage to Bill is still reeling from the effects of his affair being town gossip. Furthermore, with differing parenting styles, Jennifer and Bill are constantly at odds these days. Is therapy enough to help this struggling marriage … or is it too little, too late? Danielle Cabral is an over-the-top mom, wife and businesswoman who doesn’t shy away from anyone and isn’t afraid to speak her mind. As she struggles with a broken relationship with her brother, she tries to use her experience to encourage peace between Teresa and the Gorgas, which causes tension within the group. Rachel Fuda is a supermom of three and a business owner who juggles everything with ease. While she and her husband, John, have two small children, John has an older son of his own who Rachel is contemplating adopting. After an abrasive encounter with Jennifer, Rachel begins to question her motives and forms a loyal bond with Margaret and Melissa, creating a divide within the group. Since attacking her eating disorder head on, Jackie Goldschneider is back and more confident than ever. However, with two new girls in the mix, Jackie ruffles some feathers and has a hard time playing nice. Jennifer Fessler is the wise-cracking friend of Margaret who isn’t afraid to make her opinions known. Will her unfiltered mouth get her into trouble with some of the other ladies?

