The Flash preview for January 23

This Tuesday, the CW will air an all-new episode of The Flash at 8pm.

Here is a sneak peek of the episode, thanks to CW. The synopsis is courtesy of IMdB.

The Elongated Knight Rises: A familiar villain returns to terrorize Central City; Ralph must rise up to defend the innocent while Barry is detained by his trial; Barry searches for the strength to keep his optimism alive in the face of his new circumstances.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nYY-uOS8qag