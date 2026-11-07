The Amazing Race Recap for 11/4/2026

This week’s episode of The Amazing Race 39 on CBS picks up where we left off in Sri Lanka, where our remaining teams must decide who will participate in the Double U-Turn.

Since they were the last team to check in during the non-elimination leg, Doug and Dylan do it as their penalty.

The teams will vote on the other two who will also participate:

Erin and Javi vote for Michelle and Matt and Ali and Joanna.

Ali and Joanna vote for Michelle and Matt and Daisha and Dalton.

Conner and Garrett vote for Michelle and Matt and Daisha and Dalton.

Daisha and Dalton vote for Michelle and Matt and Anwar and Andrea.

Doug and Dylan vote for Anwar and Andrea and Daisha and Dalton.

Anwar and Andrea vote for Michelle and Matt and Daisha and Dalton.

Michelle and Matt vote for Anwar and Andrea and Ali and Joanna.

Ann Marie and Riley vote for Michelle and Matt and Daisha and Dalton.

Michelle and Matt and Daisha and Dalton got the most votes and will therefore be doing the Double U-Turn.

Michelle is not happy about this and says she will no longer be helping the other teams. Matt, on the other hand, knows this comes with the territory.

Detour time! They can either sell fish and earn 5,000 rupees (aka Sell Out)or dry out salted, gutted fish on coconut fiber mats (aka Dry Out).

Michelle and Matt and Doug and Dalton, who are two of the three teams who must do both Detours, start with the selling task.

Everyone else gets to work on the drying task.

One by one, each team gets through their Detours, with all three Double U-Turn teams bringing up the rear.

Roadblock! The teams must head to Mada Park in Colombo. The teams must load and deliver thirty boxes to a nearby address using a handcart.

Ali and Joanna get on one bus, while Andrea and Anuar, Ann Marie and Riley and Erin and Riley get on another. Conner and Garrett follow on yet another bus.

The teams on the second bus decide to team up and work together.

Despite being behind, Doug and Dylan make up for lost time by taking an express bus.

Ali and Joanna also got on the express bus.

Michelle and Matt and Daisha and Dalton fall behind.

One by one, the teams finish the Roadblock, most of them finishing before Matt and Michelle and Daisha and Dalton arrive.

Doug and Dylan get lost and struggle with the boxes. They also refuse to help Matt and Michelle when they are asked about the location of the clue box.

Route Info Task! Each team must play tuk-tuk polo, where one member of the team drives a tuk-tuk and the other has to hit the ball between two posts in under 60 seconds….all while defensive tuk-tuks try to prevent this from happening.

Ali and Joanna finish first, despite taking several tries to finish. Michelle and Matt are hot on their heels.

The other teams also finish one by one and head to the Pit Stop at Independence Square.

Ali and Joanna finish first and win a trip to New Zealand.

Anuar and Andrea check in second.

Matt and Michelle finish in third place.

Conner and Garrett are in fourth place.

Ann Marie and Riley check in fifth.

Erin and Javi are in sixth place.

Daisha and Dalton are in seventh place.

Dylan and Doug check in last and are eliminated.

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