Will Trent Recap for 3/26/2024

-Nico is my…..head of house. LOVE Nico! So glad they are back this season.

-You are Pee Pee Percy, King of the private dicks. That completely sent me.

-The Will flashbacks are so powerful….especially this one when he finds out his foster dad died.

-A spirit that steals souls….you mean like Amanda? This episode is filled with hilarious lines.

-I have a weird feeling the pudding is going to be significant.

-This party with guests being taken away by some sort of mythological monster is giving serious Unsolved Mysteries vibes…Boo Hag even looks like it belongs on the show.

-Nicole the victim pees behind the tree, screams and disappears along with two others….I am positive this episode is based on a true crime episode of some sort.

-The tracks are covered, fake grass is in the woods, beer bottles are used as decoration……..and then RJ is found alive after disappearing along with Nicole.

-There is a witch now too….Erykah Goodwine….but we soon learnt that she is trying to protect the resting place of her ancestors.

-Erykah is a sculptor with tools that could be evidence and refuses to cooperate with the police…..and then she puts a hex on everyone.

-Angie and Michael are watching a Real Housewives spoof for a case….and are using episodes for evidence as they question said housewives. I am LOVING this episode.

-Wait, who is Luke? I am so confused.

-Oh, he is Faith’s gentleman friend.

-Those dead birds scared the crap out of me…..

-Now there is a baby goat missing? AND it may be an epidemic? This is the best episode ever!

-Flushing? Like a toilet? ::Will goes on to explain the whole bird attack thing::

-The same fake grass is at the scene of the goat-napping. Are these cases connected?

-Hannah thinks that Erykah may have turned her friends into birds?

-Another missing child may be connected with Erykah….this is creepy.

-Crystal returning and getting a job at the diner makes me so happy.

-The Housewives producer seems confused as to why he is being asked to investigate a murder…..but is more interested in Michael being a superfan.

-Luke leaving without saying anything leads to Will and Faith spying.

-Will randomly having a flashback in the woods and breaking down about it to Faith is probably some of the best acting I have seen in a long time. When he talks about the murder of his foster mother….whoa…..Ramon Rodriguez deserves allllll the awards for this scene alone.

-OMG…..RJ was killed not even an hour after being questioned? That completely shook me.

-Is Erykah a parental figure to RJ? I honestly doubt she killed him.

-It smells like Chardonnay and cotton candy in there! Make it stop!

-So the rival housewife did do it! However, thanks to the producer dude barging in, she is trying to escape and is throwing a Teresa like tantrum before storming into the….supply closet?

-Will realized that Ken was being abused and ran away to live in the wild….so now it is up to him to help.

-Whoa, whoa, whoa…..Bradley and RJ drugged Nicole to rape her…..and Ken was the hero trying to save her and Alex.

-Bradley is arrested for RJ’s murder and the attempted rape of Nicole.

-Amanda seems so excited over the peach cobbler.

-I love the Faith/Will dynamic.

-Luke seems like a sweet guy. I hope we see more of him with Faith.

-Michael coming home to see that his wife left him makes me so sad. I know they had their issues, but he did seem to love her.

-I forgot about the letter to Will’s uncle….it was mentioned so briefly, but I have a feeling the uncle is going to have a huge impact on Will.

-WTF with that ending and the message in the elevator? Who is threatening Amanda?

-More next week, stay tuned.