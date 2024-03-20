Breaking
TMZ INVESTIGATES: WHERE IS KATE MIDDLETON Preview

ALL-NEW SPECIAL TMZ INVESTIGATES: WHERE IS KATE MIDDLETON?

PREMIERES THISTHURSDAY, MARCH 21 @ 9/8c ON FOX AND THE NEXT DAY ON HULU

TMZ Examines How Kate Middleton’s Absence from the Public Eye Has Spiraled into a Firestorm of Speculation and Conspiracy Theories

 

TMZ Takes a Hard Look at Why the Princess of Wales Has Been Missing for Months, the Headline-Making Photoshop Fail and the Palace’s Controversial Handling of the Crisis

TMZ Breaks Down Their Exclusive Sighting of Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Windsor Farm Shop

 

TMZ Investigates: Where Is Kate Middleton?

The Princess of Wales has been missing for months, with only rare glimpses of her outside her home.  TMZ takes a hard look at how the Palace’s controversial handling of the crisis – including a headline-making photoshop fail – ignited a firestorm of speculation and conspiracy theories. TMZ Investigates: Where Is Kate Middleton? premieres Thursday, March 21(9:00-10:00PM ET/PT) on FOX and the next day on Hulu.

 

ABOUT TMZ INVESTIGATES:

TMZ Investigates dives deep into stories of celebrities, crime and pop culture, with surprising twists unearthed from interviews, videos and a bank of sources. The series is executive produced by Harvey Levin, Ryan Regan, Don Nash, Charles Latibeaudiere andJess Fusco, with co-executive producer Susan Favre. Viewers can watch on Hulu, Fox.com, Tubi and On Demand. On Demand episodes are available for customers of Cox Contour TV, DIRECTV, DISH, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Optimum, Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, XFINITY, YouTube TV and many more.

