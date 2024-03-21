Breaking
Next Level Chef Recap for You Wanna Pizza Me
Quiet on Set Preview 2
Night Court Recap for Wheelers of Fortune
Next Level Chef Recap for Don’t Have A Cow Man
The Amazing Race Recap for 3/13/2024
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for A Tablespoon of Dad
Taylor Swift Eras (Taylor’s Version) Special Now on Disney Plus
Young Sheldon Recap for A Frankenstein’s Monster and a Crazy Church Guy
The Baxters Sneak Peek
Buying Beverly Hills Sneak Peek
So Help Me Todd Recap for Dial Margaret for Murder
Fox Announces Summer 2024 Lineup
The Masked Singer: Doggone Good Reveal
CBS Renews Ghosts and Fire Country
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Snark and Highlights for 3/13/2024
The Masked Singer: All About the Pasta
Shirley Wins SOFEE
Lethally Blonde Preview
TMZ INVESTIGATES: WHERE IS KATE MIDDLETON Preview
America’s Most Wanted Captures Fourth Fugitive in Three Weeks
The Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion Looks
NBC Summer 2024 Schedule
Masterchef Junior Recap for 3/18/2024
Masterchef Junior Recap for Under the Sea
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Worth the Cooties
Fraggle Rock Season 2 Preview
Night Court Recap for Chips Ahoy
Eugene Levy Gets Walk of Fame Star
Masterchef Junior Recap for Eating Emoji
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for The Heart Attack Boys
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Tayo Time
Young Sheldon Recap for Ants on a Log and a Cheating Winker
Critics Choice Super Awards 2024 Nominees Announced
The Offseason to Document Female Soccer Players
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Snark and Highlights for 3/6/2024
Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik Reunite for Young Sheldon Finale
The Masked Singer: Who Booked It Out of There?
CBS Announces Young Sheldon Spinoff
Quiet on the Set Preview
Will Trent Recap for 3/5/2024
Trailer Released for Taylor Swift The Eras Tour
Jamie and Corrine Foxx Return to Beat Shazam
Crime Scene Kitchen Renewed on Fox
So Help Me Todd Recap for The Queen of Courts
America’s Most Wanted Recap for 2/26/2024
Next Level Chef Recap for 80 Degrees and Palm Trees
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for The Devil’s Hot Tub
America’s Most Wanted Captures Third Fugitive of the Season
Young Sheldon Recap for A Strudel and a Hot American Boy Toy
Shayda Wins SOFEE
Thu. Mar 21st, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Recaps

Next Level Chef Recap for You Wanna Pizza Me

By Sammi Turano Mar 21, 2024 #chef gordon ramsay #chef Nysesha Arrington #Chef Richard Blais #fox #next level chef #Next Level Chef Recap for You Wanna Pizza Me #Recap
Next Level Chef Recap for You Wanna Pizza MeNEXT LEVEL CHEF: Gordon Ramsay in the NEXT LEVEL CHEF “You Wanna Pizza me?” episode airing Thursday, March 21 (8:00 PM - 9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Lorraine O’Sullivan / FOX. ©2024 FOX Media LLC.

Next Level Chef Recap for You Wanna Pizza Me

-Tonight’s Next Level Chef on Fox has the remaining contestants making pizzas. Chef Ramsay’s team is on the top level, Chef Arrington’s team is in the middle, while Team Blais’s is in the bottom.

-As always, the teams have 30 seconds to grab ingredients from the platform, with the top kitchen getting first choice, the middle kitchen getting second choice and the bottom kitchen getting whatever is left over.

-Mada gets chicken nuggets, which frustrates him because he has no idea how to make them work for a pizza.

-Von’s clam scampi pizza actually sounds pretty good!

-Christina thinks she has an advantage because she worked in a pizza shop as a youngster.

-Angela is using charcoal dough and making a Little Mermaid themed pizza.

-The platform returns and they need to add a new ingredient to their pizza.

-Jordan’s dough won’t spread, leaving him short on time to finish.

-Everyone rushes to get their pizzas done, with Christina just barely making it to the platform in time.

-The judges taste each pizza, giving the pros and cons of each….although it is hard to learn much about any of them.

-Chef Blais’s team wins with the lamb tongue pizza, cooked by Gabi!

-Chris and Christina are chosen. However, Christina uses her immunity pin, so Mada is chosen in her place.

-The elimination challenge has the guys cooking a parm dish.

-Chris makes a chicken parm, while Mada opts for the veal. They both choose sauces and pastas to go with the dish.

See also  The Masked Singer Recap for 10/4/2023

-Why Mada left the veal on the bone is beyond me…..

-This again goes by way too fast, but before lone it is time to taste the dishes.

-IT IS A TIE AS TO WHO SHOULD GO HOME….so Chef Blais must cast the deciding vote. Chris is eliminated.

-More next week, stay tuned!

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Next Level Chef Recap for 1/29/2024Next Level Chef Recap for 1/29/2024 Next Level Chef Recap for 2/1/2024Next Level Chef Recap for 2/1/2024 Next Level Chef Recap for Don't Have A Cow ManNext Level Chef Recap for Don’t Have A Cow Man ICYMI: Next Level Chef Teams AnnouncedICYMI: Next Level Chef Teams Announced

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Recaps

Night Court Recap for Wheelers of Fortune

Sammi Turano Mar 21, 2024
Recaps

Next Level Chef Recap for Don’t Have A Cow Man

Sammi Turano Mar 21, 2024
Recaps

The Amazing Race Recap for 3/13/2024

Sammi Turano Mar 21, 2024

You Missed

Recaps

Next Level Chef Recap for You Wanna Pizza Me

Previews True Crime videos

Quiet on Set Preview 2

Recaps

Night Court Recap for Wheelers of Fortune

Recaps

Next Level Chef Recap for Don’t Have A Cow Man

Documentaries, short films & music videos by paul & katherine.