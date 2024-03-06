Breaking
Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik Reunite for Young Sheldon Finale
America’s Most Wanted Captures Third Fugitive of the Season
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for The Devil’s Hot Tub
Next Level Chef Recap for 80 Degrees and Palm Trees
Young Sheldon Recap for A Strudel and a Hot American Boy Toy
Shayda Wins SOFEE
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Snark and Highlights for 2/28/2024
America’s Most Wanted’s New Season Leads to Another Capture
The Young and the Restless Renewed for Four More Seasons
Will Trent QuickCap for 2/27/2024
CBS Announces Young Sheldon Spinoff
Will Trent Recap for 3/5/2024
Quiet on the Set Preview
The Voice 25 Blind Audition Winners Part 1
Kids Baking Championship Finale Recap for 2/26/2024
Dolly Parton and Melissa Manchester Collaborate
Crime Scene Kitchen Renewed on Fox
Fox Announces Summer 2024 Lineup
Jamie and Corrine Foxx Return to Beat Shazam
Trailer Released for Taylor Swift The Eras Tour
So Help Me Todd Recap for The Queen of Courts
America’s Most Wanted Recap for 2/26/2024
Next Level Chef Recap for Curry in a Hurry
So Help Me Todd Recap for Your Day in Court
SAG Awards 2024 Winners
America’s Most Wanted Recap for 2/19/2024
Night Court Recap for Taught and Bothered
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Kill the Cat
Hendrie Sneak Peek
Young Sheldon Recap for A Roulette Wheel and a Piano Playing Dog
SAG Awards 2024 Presenters Announced
Masterchef Junior Cast Announced
The Amazing Race 36 Cast Announced
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 2/21/2024
America’s Most Wanted Captures Another Criminal
AGT Fantasy League Winner Announced
Will Trent Premiere QuickCap for 2/20/2024
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 2/19/2024
AGT Fantasy League Finale Recap Part 1
So Help Me Todd Recap for 2/15/2024
Night Court Recap for Broadway Danny Gurgs
Jessie James Decker Welcomes Son with Eric Decker
The Bachelor Recap for the Week of 2/12/2024
ICYMI: Next Level Chef Teams Announced
America’s Most Wanted Recap for 2/12/2024
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for The Dead Eyes of a Respectful Son
Young Sheldon Recap for 2/15/2024
Apples Never Fall Preview
TMZ Investigates Covers Kevin Costner Divorce Drama
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 2/14/2024
Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik Reunite for Young Sheldon Finale

Fox Announces 2022 Midseason ScheduleCALL ME KAT: Mayim Bialik as Kat. CALL ME KAT will have a special series premiere Sunday, Jan. 3 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT), following the NFL ON FOX doubleheader. The series then makes its time period premiere Thursday, Jan. 7 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. Cr. Pamela Littky/FOX

Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik Reunite for Young Sheldon Finale

  • Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik will reprise their roles of Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler in the series finale of YOUNG SHELDON, airing Thursday, May 16 on CBS, and streaming on Paramount+. Details of the appearance are being kept under wraps.

  • The pair last appeared on screen together in THE BIG BANG THEORY series finale, which aired in May 2019.

  • Parsons serves as an executive producer and the narrator of YOUNG SHELDON. Bialik has also appeared in voiceover form in two episodes of the series.This will mark the first on-camera return of their characters.

  • Created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, YOUNG SHELDON centers onSheldon Cooper, a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science, which isn’t always helpful in a land where church and football are king. And while the vulnerable, gifted and somewhat naïve Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him. For 12 years on THE BIG BANG THEORY, audiences came to know the iconic, eccentric and extraordinary Sheldon Cooper. This single-camera, half-hour comedy takes viewers through his childhood, as he embarks on his innocent, awkward and hopeful journey toward the man he will become.

  • YOUNG SHELDON has been a consistent ratings winner. It premiered as the #1 new comedy of the 2017-2018 television season and became the #1 comedy in the 2019-2020 season after THE BIG BANG THEORY completed its run. YOUNG SHELDON returned for its seventh and final season on Feb. 15 and remains television’s #1 comedy. With sevend days of viewing across all platforms (linear + streaming), the season seven premiere averaged 11.2 million viewers and is up +18% from its year ago debut. Previous seasons of the series, which air on both Max and Netflix, have consistently landed on top of the streaming charts.

  • The series stars Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, Emily Osment and Jim Parsons (as the voice of Sheldon). Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Steve Holland, Nick Bakay, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewakserve as executive producers. YOUNG SHELDON is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

