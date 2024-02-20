Breaking
Tue. Feb 20th, 2024

AGT Fantasy League Winner Announced

AGT Fantasy League Winner Announced

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. – Feb. 19, 2024 – Jaw-dropping hand and head-balancing duo Ramadhani Brothers – Fadhili Ramadhani and Ibrahim Jobu – have been chosen as the first-ever winner of “America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League” on NBC.

This marks the first hand/head balancers to win in “AGT” history. Judge Howie Mandel shares the ultimate glory and earns complete bragging rights as an act from the dream team he mentored took home the coveted Fantasy League trophy and $250,000 grand prize.  Since premiering Jan. 1, “AGT: Fantasy League” has earned more than 563 million video views across social platforms.

Returning to the stage after being a finalist on “America’s Got Talent” season 18, the Ramadhani Brothers pushed their skills to new heights in “Fantasy League.”  They were first picked by Heidi Klum to be on her dream team before Howie swooped in to take them with his golden buzzer during their performance in the qualifiers. The fearless brothers brought their A-game to the finale and didn’t miss a beat as they shocked America with their difficult and unbelievable acrobatic routine where Fadhili balanced on Ibrahim’s head as he climbed two ladders. The performance earned a standing ovation from the judges and audience alike.

“Winning ‘AGT: Fantasy League’ is so important because this is an accolade that will live with us forever. We’re the first Tanzanians to win any ‘AGT’ competition, so this is history-making,” said Fadhili.

“Our motto is that hard work pays off if you put your mind and your body into what you love. Work hard so that one day you’ll reap the rewards,’ Ibrahim said.

Howie Mandel said, “That was a winning performance!” Heidi Klum and Mel B praised the act as “incredible,” followed by Simon sharing his feedback “..we’re judging this show based on what we’ve seen each act do before….and you’ve (Ramadhani Brothers) just broken through the ceiling…This is what a final performance should be…”

The Ramadhani Brothers are an acrobatic hand-to-hand and head-balancing duo hailing from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Their mind-bending head balance, combined with super strong hand balance, created unbelievable human feats that left the “AGT” audience astounded in their original appearance on season 18. The duo trained for the opportunity to audition for more than 40 hours a week for the past five years in hopes of showcasing their skills and talent on the “AGT” stage.

“AGT: Fantasy League” concluded with an epic finale where judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Mel B battled it out for one last chance to have an act from their dream team crowned winner. The show’s top 10 acts displayed their incredible talents in world-class collaborations with guest performers Calum Scott, Robin S. Sheila E. and Steven Sanchez along with fan favorite “AGT” acts Drake Milligan, Chapel Hart, Loren Allred, and Brian Justin Crum. Olympic gold medalist David Taylor also joined one of the finalists for an unforgettable performance.

“America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League” is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff and Natasha Brugler are the executive producers.

