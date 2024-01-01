Breaking
The Voice Announces New Winner

The Voice Announces New Winner

 

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. – December 19, 2023 – Huntley, a 33-year-old soulful rock artist from Fredericksburg, Va., was named champion of “The Voice” Season 24 tonight.

 

Huntley faced tough competition from the other finalists this season, including teammate Mara Justine from Team Niall, Lila Forde from Team Legend, and Ruby Leigh and Jacquie Roar from Team Reba. All five Season 24 finalists earned a four-chair turn during their blind auditions.

 

In his blind audition, Huntley, known for his unique raspy voice, earned four chair turns from the coaches with his powerful performance of the Black Crowes’ “She Talks to Angels,” which had coaches fighting for him. He ultimately chose to join Team Niall, where he and teammate Brailey Lenderman performed a duet of Hootie & the Blowfish’s “Hold My Hand” during the battle rounds. For the ultra-competitive three-way knockout round, he did a showstopping performance of Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead or Alive.”

 

During the playoffs, Huntley performed an emotional rendition of David Kushner’s “Daylight” to honor his daughter, which secured him a spot in the Top 12. In the first live show, he performed “With a Little Help From My Friends” by the Beatles, which earned him a spot in the semifinals. The following week, Huntley joined Lila Ford and Mac Royals for a haunting trio performance of “exile” by Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver, and then wowed with the crowd-pleaser “Way Down We Go” by KALEO.

 

See also  NBC to Host Today Talks Turkey

On Monday night’s telecast, Huntley continued to impress the coaches and viewers alike with an up-tempo live performance of “Higher” by Creed as well as a down-tempo performance of “Another Love” by Tom Odell.

 

Before being crowned the winner during tonight’s finale, Huntley was joined on stage by coach Niall Horan for a heartfelt duet of “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” by Bob Dylan.

 

Huntley’s presence on the show’s social media platforms this season garnered immense popularity, with his performances accumulating 46.6 million views across “The Voice” pages on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.

 

Huntley was singing and impersonating Elvis by the time he was 4, and at 14 wanted to pursue music. After two years of college, he moved to Nashville but didn’t find the success he had imagined. After falling out of love with the music grind, he moved back home to Virginia. In 2016, Huntley welcomed his daughter and five years later welcomed his son. He never had a relationship with his own father, which motivated him to be very involved in his kids’ lives. Since 2022, Huntley has found success as a booking agent for musicians. Now that music is coming back into his life, he’s been a full-time musician gigging five times a week all over Virginia. 

 

Fresh off his win, Huntley will perform at this weekend’s Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Chargers game, streaming exclusively on Peacock with coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. He will kick off the game with a rendition of the National Anthem and put on a special halftime performance.

See also  DON McLEAN'S CLASSIC 'AMERICAN PIE' ALBUM CELEBRATES 50TH ANNIVERSARY

 

“The Voice” is the most-watched unscripted entertainment broadcast series this season and is averaging 8.4 million viewers across all platforms (L7).

 

“The Voice” is a presentation of MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Adam H. Sher.

