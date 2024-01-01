Breaking
America's Most Wanted Returns to Fox

America’s Most Wanted Returns to Fox

One of television’s most groundbreaking true crime series, America’s Most Wanted, returns to FOX onMonday, Jan. 22 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) with its prolific and Emmy-Award winning series host John Walsh stepping back into his role, this season with his son, Callahan Walsh, joining him as co-host. Callahan is a child advocate for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) and continues to support his father’s longstanding mission to be a powerful voice for crime victims around the world. Produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment, America’s Most Wanted will again break down some of the country’s toughest criminal cases with the help of Walsh’s accomplished team of law enforcement experts.

Each week, John and Callahan will turn to viewers’ leads and information as they analyze some of the nation’s most gripping cases, ranging from horrific murders and deadly drug rings to devastating teenage overdoses and more. In addition, they will consult with a team of experts representing law enforcement units to weigh in on cases featured on the program.

America’s Most Wanted returns with its unparalleled opportunity for viewers to serve as armchair detectives as they help law enforcement investigate – and capture – some of the country’s most dangerous fugitives.  Walsh originally launched the series on FOX in 1988 after his own son Adam was abducted from a mall near their home. Adam’s remains were found two weeks later. Since its inception, America’s Most Wanted has helped capture more than 1,190 criminals.

“It’s an incredible time for America’s Most Wantedto return to FOX, especially in partnership with my son Callahan, to continue my lifetime’s work,” said John Walsh. “I’m in constant awe over how instrumental our loyal viewers are in ensuring we get justice for victims and their loved ones, and today, they have entirely new tools at their disposal to help us fight back and quickly solve even more crimes.”

 

“John Walsh is a singular voice in a life-long crusade to bring justice to victims and their families,” said Allison Wallach, President of Unscripted Programming, FOX Entertainment. “It’s an honor to have America’s Most Wanted and John, along withCallahan, return to his original home at FOX, to continue this important work by empowering viewers to help capture some of the country’s most dangerous fugitives.”

“After nearly a decade, it’s thrilling to be back on the case with John Walsh on this new season ofAmerica’s Most Wanted. John is a legend who literally invented the true crime TV genre, and he’s done so much good for so many victims and families since this iconic show’s first episode 35 years ago.  His passion for justice and law enforcement is second to none,” said John Ferracane, Executive Producer and Showrunner. “With John and his son Callahan returning to the first-ever true crime show,America’s Most Wanted, we will bring to the forefront the crime problems we have in America right now and help make our streets safer.”

 

America’s Most Wanted is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. The series is executive produced by John Ferracane and John Walsh. Ferracane also serves as showrunner.

Viewers can watch America’s Most Wantednext day on Hulu, http://Fox.com, On Demand and FOX Entertainment’s streaming platform, Tubi.  On Demand is available for customers of Cox Contour TV, DIRECTV, DISH, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Optimum, Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, XFINITY, YouTube TV and many more.

