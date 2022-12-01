0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 23 Second

Sammi’s Favorite Things: The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series

2022’s Non-fiction Book of the Year

Anyone who has read my site knows I love watching The Big Bang Theory. Needless to say, I was absolutely thrilled when I discovered that there was a book about what happened behind the scenes….including thoughts from the cast, actors who could have been on the show, the story behind Penny’s iconic pixie cut….there was a ton of fun tidbits that would surprise even the biggest fan.

I was even more excited when I found out my friend and fellow journalist Jessica Radloff was the genius behind said book.

So, what is this book, you ask? It is called The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series.

Jessica talks to several cast members on the show, including the main cast, supporting stars, producers, writers, directors and even the mother of one of the titular characters. Each person has their own experience, their own story and a time in their life that they will never forget. Jessica is able to not only get everyone to tell their own story, but do it in such a way that you feel as if you are there with her and her interviewees, drinking a hot beverage and avoiding sitting in Sheldon’s spot….all while chowing down on Chinese food, of course.

The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series is TVGrapevine’s Non-fiction Book of the Year for 2022 and officially one of Sammi’s Favorite Things.

Check out the link below to get your very own copy!

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com