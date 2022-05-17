May 31, 2022

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

The Real Housewives of Dubai Sneak Peek

Sammi Turano May 17, 2022
0 0
1 min read
The Real Housewives of Dubai Sneak Peek

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI -- Season:1 -- Pictured: Caroline Brooks -- (Photo by: Chris Haston/Bravo)
0 0
Read Time:39 Second

The Real Housewives of Dubai Sneak Peek

The Real Housewives of Dubai premieres Wednesday, June 1 at 9:00pm ET/PT on Bravo and streams next day on Peacock.

As the 11th city in the franchise, “The Real Housewives of Dubai” follows a powerful group of lavish women as they run business empires and expertly navigate a highly exclusive social scene within this ultra-luxe Billionaire’s Playground. Whether they’re dining on a mountainside overlooking a valley of 1,000 camels or hosting the wedding event of the year, these ambitious and glamorous women prove everything is more extravagant in the “City of Gold.’” When new group dynamics threaten long-standing friendships, tensions inevitably reach a boiling point, so if you can’t handle the heat… get out of Dubai.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
https://www.tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
Social Media

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

The Visitor El Visitante Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

The Visitor El Visitante Sneak Peek

May 31, 2022 Sammi Turano
Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror Bigfoot Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror Bigfoot Sneak Peek

May 30, 2022 Sammi Turano
Star Wars The Bad Batch Season 2 Preview
0 0
1 min read

Star Wars The Bad Batch Season 2 Preview

May 29, 2022 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

ICYMI: The Gray Man Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

ICYMI: The Gray Man Sneak Peek

May 31, 2022 Sammi Turano
The Visitor El Visitante Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

The Visitor El Visitante Sneak Peek

May 31, 2022 Sammi Turano
Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror Bigfoot Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror Bigfoot Sneak Peek

May 30, 2022 Sammi Turano
Star Wars The Bad Batch Season 2 Preview
0 0
1 min read

Star Wars The Bad Batch Season 2 Preview

May 29, 2022 Sammi Turano