By on Wednesday, June 5, 2024
The Traitors Season 3 Cast Revealed 

Peacock just announced the season three cast of its hit series The Traitors, set to return later this year. Check it out below:

 

  • Rob Mariano — “Survivor”
  • Dorinda Medley — “The Real Housewives of New York City”
  • Chrishell Stause —“Selling Sunset”
  • Britney Haynes —“Big Brother”
  • Danielle Reyes —“Big Brother”
  • Bob the Drag Queen —“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
  • Wells Adams —“The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise”
  • Chanel Ayan —“The Real Housewives of Dubai”
  • Gabby Windey —“The Bachelorette”
  • Dylan Efron —“Down to Earth with Zac Efron”
  • Tony Vlachos—“Survivor”
  • Jeremy Collins —“Survivor”
  • Dolores Catania —“The Real Housewives of New Jersey”
  • Robyn Dixon —“The Real Housewives of Potomac”
  • Bob Harper —“The Biggest Loser”
  • Ciara Miller —“Summer House”
  • Lord Ivar Mountbatten — British royal
  • Carolyn Wiger —“Survivor”
  • Sam Asghari — Model and actor
  • Tom Sandoval —“Vanderpump Rules”
  • Nikki Garcia — Former professional Wrestler
