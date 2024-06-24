Howard’s End, Vida, Sweetbitter Coming to Starz

Pasadena, Calif. – January 12, 2018 – Today at the Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter 2018 Press Tour, Starz President of Programming Carmi Zlotnik announced premiere dates for three new originals including the eagerly-awaited STARZ Original Limited Series “Howards End,” premiering on Sunday, April 8. Half-hour dramas “Vida” and “Sweetbitter” will premiere on Sunday, May 6.

Often considered E.M. Forster’s masterpiece, “Howards End” is the story of Margaret (Hayley Atwell) and Helen Schlegel (Philippa Coulthard), two independent and unconventional sisters seeking love and meaning as they navigate an ever-changing world. Academy Award®-winning screenwriter Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea, Gangs of New York) brings a fresh take to this adaptation directed by BAFTA winner Hettie Macdonald (White Girl, Fortitude). Matthew Macfadyen, Julia Ormond and Tracey Ullman also star in the limited series adapted for television which consists of four hour-long episodes. “Howards End” is a Playground production in association with City Entertainment and KippSter Entertainment.

“Vida” is a half-hour drama series focusing on two Mexican-American sisters, Emma (Mishel Prada) and Lyn (Melissa Barrera), from the Eastside of Los Angeles who couldn’t be more different or distanced from each other. Circumstances force them to return to their old neighborhood, where they are confronted by the past and surprising truth about their mother’s identity.

Tanya Saracho (“How to Get Away With Murder,” “Looking,” “Girls”) serves as showrunner and executive producer. Alonso Ruizpalacios (Gueros, Verde) directs the series premiere episode. Big Beach TV’s Robin Schwartz, Peter Saraf and Marc Turtletaub executive produce with Stephanie Langhoff (“Togetherness,” “The Bronze,” “The Skeleton Twins”). Emmy® award-winning Chrisann Verges (“Girlboss,” “Getting On,” “Warm Springs”) produces.

“Sweetbitter” tells the story of Tess (Ella Purnell), a 22-year-old who arrives in New York City ready to pursue a new life. When she finds herself interviewing for a position at one of the best restaurants in the city, she thinks she’s found a steady income and a safe place to wait. But Tess is quickly intoxicated by the chaotic, adrenalized world behind-the-scenes, tasting expensive wine, exploring dive bars, and learning who she can trust.

“Sweetbitter” illuminates the sensory journey of developing a palate. How the sweet, sour, salt, bitter, and umami threaten, complement and ultimately need each other so that we can learn to taste. “Sweetbitter” is a show about the life that happens to you while you’re waiting.

“Sweetbitter” is adapted from the best–selling novel of the same name by series creator Stephanie Danler who serves as executive producer and writer on the series. She is joined as an executive producer by Stu Zicherman (“The Americans,” “The Affair,” “Six Degrees”) who also serves as showrunner and director of the finale episode and Richard Shepard (The Matador, Dom Hemingway, “Girls,” “Criminal Minds,” Ugly Betty”) who directed the series premiere episode. Plan B Entertainment’s Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Sarah Esberg also executive produce the series.

Starz is the studio for “Vida” and “Sweetbitter.”