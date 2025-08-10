Five Fun Facts About Reese Antionette

Reese Antoniette is beautiful, talented and on her way to becoming Hollywood’s next IT girl. She manages to captivate viewers in every role that she plays, and her current role as Joy on Dexter: Resurrection is no exception.

Here are some fun facts I learned during our chat:

The Bad Monkey star got the audition for Joy on the way to an acupuncture appointment. She was overjoyed because she was a huge fan of the OG show and loved that she had the opportunity to work with some of her favorites. She also loves that her character, who is the daughter of Blessing, was also an acupuncturist, which was a fun coincidence when it came to getting the audition!

2. She loved that she got to work with Michael C. Hall, who is one of her all-time favorite actors. In fact, the two of them were in the same MFA program at NYU and he even got the chance to see her perform long before they were working together.

Years later, when they reunited for the show, she got to share this story with him and he remembered her from the performance. It was such a great moment for Reese to not only have him remember her, but to then have a chance to work with one of her idols.

3. Some of her favorite memories (other than working with Michael and Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, who plays Joy’s father Blessing (and is a fellow NYU alum!).

For her, it was such a surreal time in her life and something that she will never forget.

She also enjoyed working with directors, Monica Raymund and Marcos Siega, the latter of which she worked with on Bad Monkey. Reese gushed over both of them, saying that she loved getting to know Monica and being reunited with Marcos.

She loved being on set with them every day and feeling so seen, understood and taken care of by everyone.

4. Reese relates to Joy in many ways, most notably that they are both the daughters of immigrants and are the first generations to be born in America. They are also both NYC girls, which Reese loves and finds all the more relatable.

She also loves how NYC is represented with the variety of diverse people and is excited to see fans old and new to experience it for themselves through watching the show.

5. As for what’s next, Reese is simply living in the moment! She is excited to see the fan reaction to the show and cannot wait to be present for this special moment in her life.