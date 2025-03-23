What to Watch: Selena: The Series

Need something new to watch this weekend? Check out Selena: The Series on Netflix. More information and the trailer is below!

Before she became the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla was a young girl from Texas with big dreams and an even bigger voice. Selena: The Series explores her journey from singing small gigs to becoming the most successful female Latin artist of all time — and the years of hard work and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigated together.