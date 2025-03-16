What to Watch

What to Watch: Property Brothers Forever Home

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on October 28, 2020 @ 6:57 pm

Home renovation superstars Drew and Jonathan Scott will reimagine ordinary houses into lasting family dream homes in a new season of the hit HGTV series Property Brothers: Forever Home. Premiering Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the new episodes spotlight the Brothers as they help families achieve the perfect home base to make lifelong memories. This season, the Brothers help a family with four newly adopted children customize their home and a couple who want to continue their love story in the house where it began as high school sweethearts.

Fans are invited to stay connected with Property Brothers: Forever Home on HGTV’s digital platforms. Each new episode will be available on HGTV GO on Wednesdays beginning October 28. Viewers also can visit HGTV.com/PropertyBrothersForeverHome for exclusive show content and follow @HGTV and #propertybrothers on FacebookTwitter and Instagram as well as follow Drew @mrdrewscott (InstagramTwitter) and Jonathan @jonathanscott (InstagramTwitter).

Property Brothers: Forever Home is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, with Jonathan and Drew as executive producers.

 

