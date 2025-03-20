What To Watch: Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Dolly Parton Announces Her Husband Carl Dean Passed Away
Originally posted on November 21, 2020 @ 8:15 pm

Need a movie to get you into the Christmas spirit? Look no further than Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square, set to drop on Netflix tomorrow.  Check out more details below.

A rich and nasty woman, Regina Fuller, returns to her small hometown after her father’s death to evict everyone and sell the land to a mall developer – right before Christmas. However, after listening to stories of the local townsfolk, reconnecting with an old love, and accepting the guidance of an actual angel, Regina starts to have a change of heart. This is the story about family, love, and how a small town’s Christmas spirit can warm even the coldest of hearts. Starring Dolly Parton, Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis, Treat Williams, and directed and choreographed by three-time Emmy and Golden Globe winner Debbie Allen. Featuring 14 original songs with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton.

