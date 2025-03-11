Warrior Returns to Cinemax Tonight

The drama series WARRIOR begins its ten-episode, second season FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on CINEMAX. Based on the writings of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, WARRIOR was created by and is executive produced by Jonathan Tropper (CINEMAX’s “Banshee”) under Tropper Ink Productions, executive produced by Justin Lin (director of “Star Trek Beyond” and “Fast & Furious 9”) for Perfect Storm Entertainment and executive produced by Shannon Lee for Bruce Lee Entertainment.

The series will also be available on demand and on MaxGo.com.

Starring Andrew Koji (“Snake Eyes”), the second season of WARRIOR also features returning series regulars Kieran Bew (“The Street”), Olivia Cheng (“Marco Polo”), Dianne Doan (“Vikings”), Dean Jagger (HBO’s “Game of Thrones”), Langley Kirkwood (CINEMAX’s “Banshee”), Hoon Lee (CINEMAX’s “Banshee”), Christian McKay (“Me and Orson Welles”), Joe Taslim (“A Night Comes For Us”), Jason Tobin (“Fast & Furious 9”), Joanna Vanderham (“Eddie & Sunny”), Tom Weston-Jones (“Dickensian”) and Perry Yung (CINEMAX’s “The Knick”). New season two series regulars include Celine Buckens (“War Horse”), Dustin Nguyen (also directing episode 6; “21 Jump Street”), Chen Tang (“Mulan”), Miranda Raison (“Artemis Fowl”) and recurring series regular Maria Elena Laas (“Vida”).

WARRIOR is a gritty, action-packed crime drama set during the brutal Tong Wars of San Francisco’s Chinatown in the late 19th century. The series follows Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji), a martial arts prodigy who emigrates from China to San Francisco under mysterious circumstances. After proving his worth as a fighter, Ah Sahm becomes a hatchet man for the Hop Wei, one of Chinatown’s most powerful tongs (Chinese organized crime family).

Season two follows rival Chinatown tongs, the Hop Wei and the Long Zii, as they fight for dominance amidst the growing anti-Chinese racism that threatens to destroy them all. After barely surviving last season’s disastrous showdown, Ah Sahm is back with the Hop Wei and determined to wreak vengeance on Long Zii’s new leader, Mai Ling (Dianne Doan), who also happens to be his sister. Spending his nights honing his martial arts skills at a notorious Barbary Coast fight pit run by a savvy, opportunistic woman named Rosalita Vega (Maria Elena Laas), Ah Sahm harbors ambitions to topple Hop Wei head Father Jun (Perry Yung). To accomplish this, he pushes tong heir Young Jun (Jason Tobin) into a new opium deal and welcomes the arrival of an enthusiastic new recruit and fighter, Hong (Chen Tang).

As the two tongs fight for dominance over the course of the season, both face numerous outside threats, including from the brutal Fung Hai tong and its nihilistic leader Zing (Dustin Nyugen), the embittered Irish labor movement led by tough-as-nails bar owner Dylan Leary (Dean Jagger), and the hostile local government under the politically spineless Mayor Blake (Christian McKay) and his scheming deputy, Walter Buckley (Langley Kirkwood). With the stakes mounting and tensions with her brother growing, Mai Ling struggles to control her new-partner Zing, and lover and tong lieutenant, Li Yong (Joe Taslim).

Meanwhile, brothel madame Ah Toy (Olivia Cheng) continues to pursue her secret and violent agenda and slowly becomes intrigued by Nellie Davenport (Miranda Raison), a wealthy widow using her fortune to rescue young Chinese sex workers. Struggling to get out from the Fung Hai’s grip, debt-ridden police sergeant Bill O’Hara (Kieran Bew) faces growing suspicion from his subordinate (Tom Weston-Jones) while fixer and profiteer Wang Chao (Hoon Lee) continues to play both sides. Socialite-turned-businesswoman Penny Blake (Joanna Vanderham) works to keep her father’s factory open using Chinese labor and must adjust to the arrival of her young, rebellious sister Sophie (Celine Buckens) who begins to cross family lines in favor of the Irish labor movement. Between the local political turmoil and the escalating gang violence, tensions in Chinatown threaten to boil over into a full-scale war that will raise the stakes and its survival of the fittest for those left standing.

Episodes include:

Episode 1: “Learn to Endure, or Hire a Bodyguard”

Debut date: FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Back with the Hop Wei, Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji) spends his nights at the Barbary Coast fight pit, confronting a new anti-Chinese group, Teddy’s Boys. While Ah Toy (Olivia Cheng) accuses him of just looking for another fight, an empowered Mai Ling (Dianne Doan) worries about her brother’s next steps. Meanwhile, Bill (Kieran Bew) finds it hard to break out of his role as enforcer for Zing; Penny (Joanna Vanderham) is determined to continue running Mercer Steel, much to Blake’s (Christian McKay) dismay; and Chao (Hoon Lee) offers Ah Sahm some advice for his future with Young Jun (Jason Tobin).

Written and Directed by Jonathan Tropper

Episode 2: “The Chinese Connection”

Debut date: FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji) and Young Jun (Jason Tobin) search for a discreet place to hide their product after striking a deal with a new opium supplier. As Lee (Tom Weston-Jones) becomes increasingly dependent on laudanum, he and Bill (Kieran Bew) continue to investigate the swordsman murders. Mai Ling (Dianne Doan) sends Li Yong (Joe Taslim) and Zing (Dustin Nguyen) to deliver a message to a rival tong. Penny (Joanna Vanderham) asks for Ah Sahm’s help in protecting her factory. Sophie (Celine Buckens) continues to pique Leary’s (Dean Jagger) interest. Ah Toy (Olivia Cheng) receives a visit from Nellie Davenport (Miranda Raison), a wealthy widow committed to ending the exploitation of Chinese women.

Written by Brad Kane; Directed by David Petrarca

Episode 3: “Not How We Do Business”

Debut date: FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

With their new enterprise going well, Young Jun (Jason Tobin) shares his worries with Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji) about the new men Father Jun (Perry Yung) has brought over from China, and later, the partners are impressed by Hong (Chen Tang), an enthusiastic recruit with a secret. Meanwhile, Chao (Hoon Lee) goes to Mai Ling (Dianne Doan) for help keeping Zing (Dustin Nguyen) away from his business, Sophie (Celine Buckens) grows closer to Leary (Dean Jagger), Nellie’s (Miranda Raison) politics raise questions from her peers, and things take a deadly turn at Bill’s (Kieran Bew) home.

Written by Brad Kane; Directed by David Petrarca

Episode 4: “If You Don’t See Blood, You Didn’t Come to Play”

Debut date: FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

As the police prepare for retribution, Chao (Hoon Lee) comes to Bill (Kieran Bew) with a mutually beneficial proposal. A sympathetic Sophie (Celine Buckens) offers Leary (Dean Jagger) a new plan. Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji) and Penny (Joanna Vanderham) have a moment when he confides his plans for the future. Buckley (Langley Kirkwood) urges Blake (Christian McKay) to take a stand against the Chinese, Lee (Tom Weston-Jones) seeks to ease his pain, Mai Ling (Dianne Doan) invests in a legitimate business, and Nellie (Miranda Raison) urges Ah Toy (Olivia Cheng) to imagine a different kind of life for her sex workers.

Written by Evan Endicott & Josh Stoddard; Directed by Loni Peristere

Episode 5: “Not for a Drink, a F*ck, or a G**damn Prayer”

Debut date: FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

A guilty Mai Ling (Dianne Doan) tries to make things right with Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji), who’s more intent than ever on seeking revenge. Penny (Joanna Vanderham) finds her business in trouble and learns that Ah Sahm has been using her. Leary (Dean Jagger) gets a warning and offers one of his own. Ah Toy (Olivia Cheng) pays an emotional visit to Nellie’s (Miranda Raison) Sonoma winery. Bill (Kieran Bew) and Chao (Hoon Lee) put their plot against the Fung Hai into action.

Written by Evan Endicott & Josh Stoddard; Directed by Loni Peristere

Episode 6: “To a Man with a Hammer, Everything Looks Like a Nail”

Debut date: FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji), Young Jun (Jason Tobin), and Hong (Hoon Lee) travel with Vega (Maria Elena Laas) to Rooker’s Mill, a U.S.-Mexico border town owned by Elijah Rooker (Conor Mullen), the wealthy host of a lucrative fight tournament that Ah Sahm is determined to win. As he learns more about Vega, Ah Sahm draws the attention of another fighter, Dolph (Mike Bisping), and later, Rooker himself.

Written by Jonathan Tropper & Brad Kane; Directed by Dustin Nguyen

WARRIOR is produced for CINEMAX by Perfect Storm Entertainment, Tropper Ink Productions and Bruce Lee Entertainment; created and executive produced by Jonathan Tropper. Justin Lin and Andrew Schneider executive produce on behalf of Perfect Storm Entertainment. Shannon Lee executive produces for Bruce Lee Entertainment. Executive produced by Brad Kane and Richard Sharkey. Co-executive produced by Kenneth Lin, Evan Endicott and Josh Stoddard.

