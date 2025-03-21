Mysteries Mysteries and Crime True Crime

Unsolved Mysteries: Lady In The Lake Update

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on November 24, 2020 @ 1:10 pm

Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries just gave an update on one of their most recent cases, Lady In The Lake.  Series co-creator and executive producer Terry Dunn Meurer talked to Tim Matouk, the cousin of Joann Romain.

During the episode, his niece said that she thinks he may have been involved in the death of Joann. However, he was not featured in the episode, causing viewers to wonder why and if he was involved. Check out the interview and social media links below. As always, more information will be released as it becomes available.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZIadwKBDbjZOvbUSCjd3tVkrKkWMOe6Q/view?usp=sharing

 

 

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Unsolved Mysteries Behind the Legacy Highlights and RecapUnsolved Mysteries: Behind the Legacy Sneak Peek https://www.tvgrapevine.com/2020/07/unsolved-mysteries-update-alonzo-brookss-body-exhumed/Unsolved Mysteries UPDATE: Alonzo Brooks’s Body Exhumed Michaela Garecht Case Resolved After Three Decades ICYMI: Paul Flores Sentenced in Kristin Smart MurderBREAKING: Arrests Made in Kristin Smart Case
See also  Unsolved Mysteries Recap for Murder Center Stage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *