The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for 3/11/2025

-Erika’s house is not quite my style, but it is so her. Seeing her gain her independence and be so happy is wonderful.

-Boz is planning a trip to St. Lucia and thinks there will be no drama….complete with a real fashion show. Oh, honey…..there WILL be drama. Also, I love you, but the fashion show comment was uncalled for.

-Garcelle is telling Sutton about her dinner with Garcelle, while Dorit tells Erika and Boz her side. Erika reminds the ladies about how rude Sutton was when she was going through a bad time. I get it….but I don’t since it is apples and oranges.

-Now Garcelle is talking about how they aren’t allowed to talk about Morgan and Kyle, but Kyle can talk about things with Mauricio. To be fair, MORGAN, who ISN’T EVEN A CAST MEMBER said that SHE DIDN’T WANT HER BUSINESS ON THE SHOW! SHE IS WELL WITHIN HER RIGHTS TO SAY SHE DOESN’T WANT KYLE TO MENTION HER AND KYLE RESPECTS THAT, RELATIONSHIP OR NO.

-I am glad that Kyle and Boz are getting to know each other, just the two of them.

-I had no idea that Boz was separated from her husband before he died. That is so sad.

-Dorit is meeting with PK to discuss the status of their relationship.

I am so proud of PK staying sober.

-PK and Dorit need to let each other talk and explain without interrupting each other.

-PK says Dorit brings out the worst of him, yet she is his best f**king mate. He wants to get back to being besties, I guess? He has no idea if divorce is in their future, but wants to work on their friendship and revisit the topic in six months.

-It is so nice that Keely got Lael flowers for their getting to know you meeting.

-Keely is willing to move in with Boz and Lael if there is an engagement but will keep his own place. He also wants to take things one at a time when it comes to having kids.

-Lael is asking all the hard questions. I love it!

-Portia is all grown up!

-Mauricio claims he only partied five nights while in Europe. Kyle calls BS on this, but he insists it’s true.

-Mauricio doesn’t want to hurt Kyle on purpose and she admits that it is weird, but they are allowed to do what they want during this time. She is still hurt that he is moving on though.

-Despite it all, it is clear Mauricio and Kyle still love each other.

-Jagger is NOT impressed with Dorit’s fashion choices.

-Jennifer showing off her Hermes is so on brand with her, but I like how she doesn’t do it in a braggy way, just in a fun way.

-The ladies have different flights and it looks like some are in first class and some are in coach.

-I need to start traveling to places where I get cocktails on arrival.

-It is so sweet that Boz arranged for there to be birthday stuff for Dorit and Erika, complete with a band.

-It is such a luxury trip, yet Jennifer and Sutton have to share a bed. That is surprising….you would think that with all the money Boz paid everyone would have her own bed.

-Boz did, however, go all out on welcome gifts.

-Jennifer wants a naked pool picture while Kathy is confused about unpacking her toiletries.

-Is candy code for….something else?

-Everyone in this house is divided into Team Sutton and Team Dorit.

-And….just like that we have a fight….which we will see next week. Stay tuned.

