The Masked Singer: What A Peach!

Tonight we found out the identity of the Giraffe on Fox’s The Masked Singer! Check out the unmasking and interview below with the peachy celebrity who has a connection with one of the judges!

“THE GIRAFFE’S” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/mvjHk82IIec

“THE GIRAFFE’S” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/l2PMWHCbzI8

The Giraffe is none other than 90210 alum Brian Austin Green! Come back next week for more Masked Singer reveals!

