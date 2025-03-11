The Masked Singer: What A Peach!
Originally posted on October 7, 2020 @ 11:13 pm
Tonight we found out the identity of the Giraffe on Fox’s The Masked Singer! Check out the unmasking and interview below with the peachy celebrity who has a connection with one of the judges!
“THE GIRAFFE’S” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/mvjHk82IIec
“THE GIRAFFE’S” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/l2PMWHCbzI8
The Giraffe is none other than 90210 alum Brian Austin Green! Come back next week for more Masked Singer reveals!
