The Masked Singer Season 4, Episode 1 Reveal: Drag-on Along
Originally posted on September 24, 2020 @ 12:17 am
The Masked Singer season four debuted tonight on Fox with the first five masked celebrities performing. While it was a fun night, we eventually had to say goodbye to one singer.
Check out the unmasking and reveal of the DRAGON!
“THE DRAGON’S” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/y-fmdcrTS3E
“THE DRAGON’S” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/zA0GLx1opOc
That’s right, the Dragon is none other than Busta Rhymes. Check back next week for more reveals.
