The Masked Singer Recap for 3/26/2025

Tonight, we meet the Group C contestants on Fox’s The Masked Singer. It is also Carnival Night, which is sure to be interesting.

Yorkie: She talks about all her dreams coming true and how becoming Yorkie is kismet. She is into designer stuff, but still has bite, so don’t be fooled. Music is what allows her to express herself and got her through many things in life.

Tonight, she performs Hot to Go by Chappell Roan. It is a cute performance and a fun way to open the night.

I am getting serious Paris Hilton vibes from her.

She was adopted by a lovely lady in Beverly Hills and now she is enjoying Chanel and caviar.

Guesses: Chelsea Handler, Paris Hilton, Kyle Richards

Stud Muffin: He had a muffin top the majority of his life and always wanted to be a mascot….and this allows him to rep his team He got his start sweeping floors and only went up from there…and he is here to win.

His song tonight is Jump Around by House of Pain. The performance is fun and perfect for what we have seen from his personality so far.

He says one of his teammates used to run with a mascot and love don’t cost a thing.

Guesses: Method Man, Shaq, Michael Jordan

Nessy: He is a gentle giant who is mysterious, private and helps those he loves. He is coming out of hiding to show what he is made of.

Tonight, he sings Roxanne by The Police. It is an interesting performance and quite entertaining to watch. I think he might be one to watch.

He took a lot of time off to be with family and is happy to be back.

Guesses: Gene Simmons, Dan Reynolds, Daryl Hall

Cherry Blossom: This is very real for her, but she is confident in her ‘rebirth’ on the show. She is honoring a close friend who was a previous contestant and is excited, yet terrified.

She sings Let’s Get Loud by J. Lo. and is quite good. Her personality is fun and engaging and despite her nerves she owns that stage.

Despite being scared, she is channeling her kids’ confidence.

Guesses: Tina Fey, Lori Greiner, Jennie Garth

Mad Scientist Monster: He thinks this costume is perfect because he is reinventing himself. He was in demand in his sport until he was sidelined….but it led to him finding his purpose.

Tonight, he sings Unwell by Matchbox 20, to prove he isn’t crazy. It is a powerful performance and I think it is one of the best of the night. WOW.

This is his way of reintroducing himself to fans in a way they never seen before.

Guesses: Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Blake Shelton

The first Group C singer to be unmasked is…..Cherry Blossom. Her final clue is a button that has Joey Fatone saying she is part of one of the most famous 90s family shows of all time!

Cherry Blossom is none other than…..Candace Cameron Bure.