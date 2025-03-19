The Masked Singer Recap for 3/19/2025

It is Grand Ole Opry Night on Fox’s The Masked Singer. The remaining Group B singers will perform the best in country music with one getting eliminated at the end of the night.

Casey Wilson is on hand to cover for Rita Ora because of reasons we never learn.

Pearl: She is a huge Dolly Parton fan and shared the stage with her in the past….even sharing an outfit with her at said event.

She sings Here You Come Again by the legend herself….DOLLY! She is quite good and so cute. There is something so endearing about this performance and it makes me smile from start to finish.

Men In Black Clue: A strong arm that represents her being a strong woman and making others feel strong as well….and you can quote her on that!

Guesses: Sheryl Crow, Trisha Yearwood, Kellie Pickler, Carrie Underwood

Griffin: He has a big appreciation for country music and moved to the country to give his family a better life. His family got some sad news, and they were able to get though this together. This performance is for his family.

He sings Take Me Home, Country Roads by John Denver. It is a beautiful, moving performance. I love every moment and hope that he is here to stay.

Men In Black Clue: Texas, which represents what made him a star.

Guesses: Kyle Chandler, Josh Hartnett, James Van Der Beek

Boogie Woogie: He grew up in a happy home, which changed when his mom died. This changed everything for him, so he played her music. This helped him heal and tonight he is performing in her honor.

He sings Something in the Water by Carrie Underwood. I cannot stop tearing up because it is such a beautiful performance. I want him to stay so badly, but I also don’t want the others to go home either. Where is that Ding Dong Keep It On Bell when we need it?

Men In Black Clue: MLB, which represents him being at the World Series,

Guesses: Ryan Tetter, Gavin DeGraw, Josh Groban

The first one who is safe tonight is….PEARL!

Now Boogie Woogie and Griffin have a sing-off in the Battle Royale. They sing I Had Some Help by Post Malone and Morgan Wallen….and it is a tough call to decide who should go home.

Detective Lucky Duck is in the audience to set everyone straight. There is a singer from season six connected to everyone who sang tonight…..it is Katharine McPhee. Lucky Duck was in a historical TV show with Casey.

The one going home tonight is….Griffin. The final clue is a football, which was a big part of his career. I am almost positive it is James Van Der Beek.

Griffin is none other than James Van Der Beek!!! His kids surprise him by coming out in the audience and if you’re not crying, are you even human?

More next week, stay tuned.