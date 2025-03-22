The Masked Singer: It Ain’t Easy Being Green

Tonight was a special Thanksgiving edition of Fox’s The Masked Singer. The Broccoli, Jellyfish and Mushroom performed for a spot in next week’s semi-finals. It was a tough race, but at the end, it was the Broccoli who said goodbye tonight. Check out the videos below.

“BROCCOLI’S” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/CI2s5WpecKg

“BROCCOLI’S” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/pK3WoN-RGuw

The Broccoli’s identity is none other than the legendary Paul Anka! It was an unexpected, yet welcome celebrity on the show and sadly, we now have to see his journey end.

