The Masked Singer: Giving Us Lip

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on October 28, 2020 @ 9:47 pm

Group C made their debut tonight on Fox’s The Masked Singer. We saw new costumes, new acts and heard new songs. However, at the end of the night, it was LIPS who was eliminated! Check out the video of the unmasking and interview below!

“THE LIPS’” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/cSSh-pgrhis  

“THE LIPS’” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/E4ek9jk0o98

 That’s right, LIPS was none other than talk show host Wendy Williams!

 

NEXT WEEK, THE REMAINING “GROUP C” MEMBERS RETURN FOR THEIR SECOND PERFORMANCES OF THE SEASON, AND AN UNEXPECTED GUEST PERFORMS

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 4 @ 8/7c ON FOX!

