The Masked Dancer: Late Breaking News!
Originally posted on November 4, 2020 @ 8:33 pm
The Masked Dancer, which is the most anticipated spin-off for Fox’s The Masked Singer, will make its debut this December and we have a look at what to expect. Check out the preview below!
“TULIP,” “CRICKET,” “COTTON CANDY,” “EXOTIC BIRD,” “SLOTH” AND “ZEBRA” will all compete for a chance to win the debut season of the show! More news will be released as it becomes available.
Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]