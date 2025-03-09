The Bachelorette: Meet Clare’s Suitors

What do a charming doctor working on the front lines against the pandemic, a Southern single dad looking for a wife to complete his family, a financial advisor with the looks and charm of a modern Great Gatsby, a handsome former athlete with personal hurdles that have left emotional scars and a former pro football player who lights up the room with his high-wattage smile all have in common? They are all on the hunt for love with Clare Crawley when the exciting, unprecedented 16th edition of “The Bachelorette” premieres TUESDAY, OCT. 13 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

In the season premiere, “1601,” Clare returns—this time to give out the roses—to find her soul mate from an impressive group of 31 bachelors who will pull out all the stops to vie for her heart.

Will Joe, the charming doctor and a sincere romantic, have the bedside manner that Clare needs? Eazy, the former pro football player will score points with the Bachelorette, but will he make it to the end zone? Is Clare the woman of Yosef’s dreams or will their priorities clash? Can Bennett reveal a deeper level to his love and win the Bachelorette’s heart? Dale gives a great first impression, but does he have what it takes to make Clare his for a lifetime of happiness?

At the end of the night, 23 lucky bachelors remain to toast the Bachelorette, with hearts overflowing and romantic adventures yet to come. Will Clare open her heart once more and find the man of her dreams who will love her back? And on this special premiere night, Bachelor Nation will be rewarded with the first glimpse at the shocking moment that will change the course of this passionate, crazy journey, unlike any other in franchise history.

The 31 men who will vie for Clare’s heart are the following:

AJ, 28, a software salesman from Playa del Rey, Calif.

Ben, 29, an Army Ranger veteran from Venice, Calif.

Bennett, 36, a wealth management consultant from New York City, N.Y.

Blake Monar, 31, a male grooming specialist from Phoenix, Ariz.

Blake Moynes, 29, a wildlife manager from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Brandon, 28, a real estate agent from Cleveland, Ohio

Brendan, 30, a commercial roofer from Milford, Mass.

Chasen, 31, an IT account executive from San Diego, Calif.

Chris, 27, a landscape design salesman from Salt Lake City, Utah

Dale, 31, a former pro football receiver from Brandon, S.D.

Demar, 26, a spin cycling instructor from Scottsdale, Ariz.

Eazy, 29, a sports marketing agent from Newport Beach, Calif.

Ed, 36, a health care salesman from Miami, Fla.

Garin, 34, a professor of journalism from North Hollywood, Calif.

Ivan, 28, an aeronautical engineer from Dallas, Texas

Jason, 31, a former pro football lineman from Arlington, Va.

Jay, 30, a fitness director from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Jeremy, 40, a banker from Washington, District of Columbia

Joe, 36, an anesthesiologist from New York City, N.Y.

Jordan C., 26, a software account executive from New York City, N.Y.

Jordan M., 30, a cyber security engineer from Santa Monica, Calif.

Kenny, 39, a boy band manager from Chicago, Ill.

Mike, 38, a digital media adviser from Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Page, 37, a chef from Austin, Texas

Riley, 30, an attorney from Long Island City, N.Y.

Robby, 31, an insurance broker from Tampa, Fla.

Tyler C., 27, a lawyer from Morgantown, W.Va.

Tyler S., 36, a music manager from Georgetown, Texas

Yosef, 30, a medical device salesman from Daphne, Ala.

Zac C., 36, an addiction specialist from Haddonfield, N.J.

Zach J., 37, a cleaning service owner from St. George, Utah

Tune in to see how Clare’s journey unfolds!

Click to rate this post! [Total: 0 Average: 0 ]