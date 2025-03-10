The Bachelor Women Tell All Recap for 3/10/2025

On the last episode of The Bachelor, Grant Ellis met the families of Dina, Zoe, Juliana and Litia. Dina’s family didn’t show up, while Litia talked about being Mormon. Juliana’s dad was not happy about his little girl dating the Bachelor while Zoe was hoping to get a rose.

Confused? You won’t be at the end of this episode of The Bachelor.

It is The Women Tell All night on The Bachelor. Jesse Palmer is on hand to talk to the eliminated ladies and of course, Grant, who has three ladies left–Zoe, Juliana and Litia.

J’Nae, Beverly, Allyshia, Vicky, Ella, Chloie, Alli Jo, Rose, Parisa, Bailey, Natalie, Carolina, Alexe, Sarafiena and Dina are all on hand to spill the tea on this season.

Carolina wearing a jacket with her quotes is….a choice.

We get a montage of some of the most dramatic moments of the season. This leads to them trash talking Zoe about the basketball game debacle. I’d completely forgotten about all that until now.

Sarafiena apologizes about her comment on Zoe’s dress and says they are good now.

Carolina talks about how she didn’t kiss Grant for a bit, which made her worry about their connection.

Rose had no idea her comments would cause so much drama, while Carolina says she wanted to know the truth about what he said.

Everyone is screaming and I have no idea what to do with this information at all.

I never want to hear about this Carolina and Rose drama ever again for the rest of my life. I would rather hear about the drama at a local high school about who stole whose boyfriend and who kissed whom behind the bleachers and pissed off some cheerleader. Seriously, these are grown women and my goddaughters act more mature. One is in preschool and the other is almost in double digits.

Is there even a POINT to any of this?

Did Dina and Carolina get into a fight on f**king TikTok? Freaking hell!

I just can’t with these women.

Seeing Jesse on this and on Spring Baking Championship earlier tonight is giving serious Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde vibes.

As an aside, I love Dina’s glasses.

Carolina, sweetie, darling, honey, leaving the stage in tears isn’t helping your case.

Alexe is in the hot seat and I am so mad there is no Bachelorette this season because she would be perfect! If we don’t get commentary from Linda the no drama llama, I am so done with this episode.

After a montage of her time on the show, she talks about the bittersweet experience. As an aside, she would be so cute with Brett from Jenn’s season. I don’t know why, but I want them together. Put them both on Paradise, people!

Carolina walking back in as Alexe is talking was….again, a choice.

Linda showing up to see Alexe is the best part of this season. I agree with the rando in the audience, Linda for Bachelorette.

Sarafiena is now in the hot seat. She gets her own montage of her time on the show and talks about how she felt like second choice to people. My cat Dobby jumped up to see her while she was on TV, so Sarafiena, if you’re reading this, Dobby is a fan!

Jesse brings Sarafiena’s mom out via video and she says she is proud of the woman she has become and she loves her…and is always watching!

Velma (Sarafiena’s mom) is single, so Golden Bachelorette, anyone?

Has anyone watched Secret Lives of Mormon Wives? I am curious about it, but haven’t gotten around to watching.

Now Dina is in the hot seat. Lather, rinse, repeat….unless your name is Ethan Craft.

Dina admits she didn’t want her family involved in the show because it was causing too many issues.

Carolina is now in the hot seat and again we get a montage and hear about her drama. #JesusTakeTheWheel

I zoned out literally through her entire hot seat talk.

Dina thinks Carolina doesn’t know what accountability means and again my almost four-year-old goddaughter is more mature than these women.

Carolina is being accountability shamed and I can’t even with these women anymore.

Rose now attacks her and even my cat McNab is done with this. Dina joins in on the I Hate Carolina Club.

Carolina wants Grant to take accountability for everything he did and telling Dina he clocked it with Carolina. Did I black out during this season because WTF with ANY of this?

Grant takes the stage and faces all the ladies. They all seem to like the journey with him and had a good time. Or something. I am bored and out of wine….actually there is more in my fridge, but I am too lazy to get up and get more.

Dina is shocked that he thought the hometown date was a make-or-break moment with her family. She is crying and he says it wasn’t that and tries to explain why he had to let her go.

Carolina is being attacked again and I am zoning out yet again because this is stupid.

Grant’s sister Taylor is adorable and sweet.

Now we are seeing them all play Chubby Bunny and I never thought in seventeen years of being a journalist that I would watch an ex-NFL player-turned Bachelor-turned host and a current Bachelor play a stupid-ass game, but here we are. Seventeen years as a journalist and I am at this moment.

BTW, McNab is asleep on top of my recliner. He gave up on this episode. He wants to know why hooman is watching this and not shows about cats.

There is still twenty minutes in this episode? Jesus, Mary, Joseph and Ralph!

We are treated to a Snow White preview….or not. It is our girls sleeping. It is National Naptime Day according to Instagram, so it fits?

Sarafiena is taking naps to a Corrine level.

The messiness of the mansion takes a frat boy room to a whole new level.

However, Dina does laundry on a Monk level. I can see it, if she puts it in before she leaves for work and then puts it in the dryer when she gets home, but how does she have that much laundry? There are two people in my house, and I am a personal trainer (so sweaty clothes) and I don’t even do laundry every day. Every other day or every two days, but not every single day.

Grant says that the whole Rose/Carolina dance comment debacle was a big misunderstanding. So they say.

Bloopers. Woo….

Fantasy suites next week, yay. Stay tuned.

Will Zoe finally be happy with her only one-on-one? Who will get eliminated? Will the ladies stay together and compare notes about their dates? Will Grant take all these women to the Fantasy Suites? Will the Fantasy Suites look better than a crappy hotel with random decorations?

These questions and many others will be answered in the next episode of The Bachelor.

