The Amazing Race 37 Recap for 3/26/2025

We are in week four of The Amazing Race on CBS. Ten couples remain and are headed to Bali for the next leg of the race. The Driver’s Seat Advantage is also up for grabs this week, and it is truly anyone’s guess as to who will get it and how it will be used.

One by one the teams leave. Scott and Lori and Carson and Jack seem to form an alliance and think that the advantage should be used on a lower placing team. Meanwhile, Jonathan and Ana plan on finding a way to strategically use their Express Pass.

Almost all the teams are on the first flight. The only ones on a different flight are Bernie and Carrigain, keeping them in last place.

Once in Bali, they all must claim spots for the next task, which will be the next morning. They all hop into taxis to get to the location and choose said spots It is as follows:

1.Jonathan and Ana

Nick and Mike Scott and Lori Han and Holden Alyssa and Josiah Pops and Jeff Brett and Mark Melinda and Erika Carson and Jack Bernie and Carrigain

The morning sun rises, and they all drive ATVs through the jungle, into a cave and to a waterfall to get the next clue.

Jonathan and Ana finish first and head to Tampakrising.

Roadblock! They must thresh rice, with the amount being determined by the Driver’s Seat Advantage. The choices are 15, 20 or 25. Since Ana and Jonathan arrive first, they get to make this very important decision.

15: Melinda and Erika, Bernie and Carrigain

20: Mark and Brett, Carson and Jack, Han and Holden

25: Alyssa and Josiah, Nick and Mike, Pops and Jeff, Scott and Lori

Jonathan and Ana use the Express Pass and head to Penglipuran Village.

Lori and Scott are unhappy that they were given the most amount of weight for the Roadblock since they thought they were closer to Jonathan and Ana.

Lori does the Roadblock for her team, while Alyssa, Carson, Han, Jeff, Melinda, Carrigain and Mark complete it for their respective teams.

Brett and Mark get lost due to their cab driver taking them in the wrong direction.

Lori completes it, so she and Scott head to the next location.

Bernie is also not happy with the Jonathan/Ana decision.

Jonathan and Ana go to the Detour and wonder if they wasted the Express Pass.

Detour choices: Penjor (decorate a bamboo pole in leaves, flower and offerings) or Pajegan (purchase offerings in the village to display on a stand).

Penjor: Ana and Jonathan, Scott and Lori, Carson and Jack, Alyssa and Josiah, Melinda and Erika, Brett and Mark, Pops and Jeff, Bernie and Carrigain

Pajegan: Han and Holden, Nick and Mike

Scott and Lori aren’t friends with Jonathan and Ana anymore, apparently. They also bicker during their Detour.

Jonathan and Ana finish and head to the Pit Stop at Pura Dalem Pelapuran, Penglipuran.

Carrigain and Bernie get lost.

Jonathan and Ana are team #1 and win a trip to Croatia and Montenegro. Despite their win, they think they made a lot of mistakes today.

Carson and Jack are in second place, followed by Scott and Lori in third.

Melinda and Erika are team four, Alyssa and Josiah are five, Han and Holden are team six, followed by Nick and Mike, Mark and Brett and Pops and Jeff. They all arrived at the same time and Phil chose them based on the time they hit the mat.

Bernie and Carrigain are eliminated.

The other teams work on the Detours, some better than others.