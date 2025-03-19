The Amazing Race 37 Recap for 3/19/2025

We are in week three of CBS’s The Amazing Race 37. Eleven teams remain in the race around the world.

This week, they are headed to Kyoto….on a bullet train!

The Express Pass is also up for grabs this week. Carson and Jack want to make sure they get it since they feel as if they have a target on their backs.

One by one, the teams take off in search of their first clue.

Jonathan and Ana and Lori and Scott are on the first train. Alyssa and Josiah are on the second train, along with Carson and Jack.

Pops and Jeff are on the third train, while Courtney and Jasmin and Melinda and Erika are on the fourth train. Bernie and Carrigain, Brett and Mark and Nick and Mike are on the fifth train, while Han and Holden bring up the rear on the sixth train.

The teams must buy a fortune telling paper called Omikuji. They will place it in the water and have their next clue revealed….leading them to Shiramine Jingu Shrine.

Jonathan and Ana arrive to the shrine first, followed by Carson and Jack, who are still contemplating the Express Pass.

Roadblock! They must play a game called kemari, where they kick a ball and pass it to others while in a circle five times in a row. It reminds me of this hackey sack game guys played in high school. Both team members must complete it in order to have a chance to win the Express Pass.

Ana struggles with her part of the task, even though Jonathan is doing well. Jack and Carson struggle a bit as well but have their eyes on the prize in the form of the Express pass.

Scott and Lori arrive next, with him completing it quickly. Lori doesn’t do it for some reason…I guess they don’t care about the Express Pass.

The next location is Yasaka Koshin-Do Temple, which is where Lori and Scott are headed.

Jonathan and Ana finally complete the Roadblock and win the Express Pass, so Carson and Jack cut their losses and go to the next location.

Josiah completes the Roadblock for himself and Alyssa.

Detour! Fold It has them making an origami crane, while Fling It has them hit targets with various objects.

Fold It: Scott and Lori (initially chose Fling It), Carson and Jack (after attempting Fling It), Ana and Jonathan (also attempted Fling It), Melinda and Erika, Pops and Jeff, Alyssa and Josiah (switched as well), Brett and Mark, Han and Holden, Nick and Mike (switched as well), Bernie and Carrigain (switched from Fling It),Courtney and Jasmin.

Fling It:

The teams continue to work on the Roadblock. Pops finally finishes it and heads to the next location with Jeff.

Holden and Han finally arrive and get the first clue.

Courtney and Jasmin didn’t realize they needed to wet the paper to get the clue, so they fall behind.

Erika and Melinda, Nick and Mike and Brett and Mark are all headed to the Detours.

Han and Holden and Courtney and Jasmin work on the Roadblock, along with Bernie and Carrigan.

Holden finishes quickly and leaves with Han.

Carrigain finishes and leaves with Bernie, while Jasmin and Courtney struggle some more.

Scott and Lori finish the Detour and head to the Pit Stop at Komyo-Ji Temple. Carson and Jack are hot on their heels.

Jonathan and Ana finish soon after, while Alyssa and Josiah struggle.

Scott and Lori are the first to check in to the Pit Stop, where Phil Keoghan is waiting. They won $5000.

Jack and Carson are team two! They all learn about the Driver’s Seat twist for the next leg, determining the amount of work the other teams must complete.

Many of the teams struggle with the Fling It Detour and switch to the Fold It. Han and Holden agree to work with Nick and Mike in order to get ahead and beat the other teams.

Jonathan and Ana are team three, followed by Melinda and Erika, Brett and Mark and Pops and Jeff, coming in fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.

It seems like all the teams ended up at Fold It. Nick and Mike and Han and Holden struggle, while Courtney and Jasmin and Bernie and Carrigain worry about coming in last.

Alyssa and Josiah come in seventh place, followed by Nick and Mike as team number eight.

Han and Holden are team nine, while Bernie and Carrigain come in tenth.

Courtney and Jasmin come in last and are eliminated.