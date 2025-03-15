The Amazing Race 37 Recap for 3/12/2025

The second episode of The Amazing Race 37 opens with the remaining twelve teams flying to Osaka, Japan.

Once they arrive, they are presented with the Intersection Challenge, where teams must join another and work together.

Carson and Jack arrive to the travel agency first, while Bernie and Carrigain and Nick and Mike struggle to find it. However, they eventually make their way there.

Flight 1: Carson and Jack, Brett and Mark, Ernest and Bridget

Flight 2: Alyssa and Josiah, Jonathan and Anna, Nick and Mike, Han and Holden, Courtney and Jasmin, Pops and Jeff, Melinda and Erika

Flight 3: Bernie and Carrigain, Scott and Lori

Bernie and Carrigain fight over which flight to take and making decisions together.

Once they arrive in Osaka they must go to Tsutenkaku Tower. Ernest and Bridget arrive first and must proceed to Namba Hatch. Once they arrive, they are faced with the Intersection. They end up paired with Brett and Mark once they arrive.

Jack and Carson arrive next and wait for the next team, who will be their partners.

Roadblock! They must perform a taiko drum routine.

Jack and Carson are with Jonathan and Anna, while Alyssa and Josiah are with Mike and Nick, Courtney and Jasmin are with Jeff and Pops, Erika and Melinda are with Han and Holden and finally Scott and Lori are with Bernie and Carrigan.

The Roadblock is done by Ernest and Mark, Jack and Jonathan Alyssa and Mike, Courtney and Jeff, Erika and Holden and Bernie and Scott.

Ernest struggles with his part of the routine.

Jack and Jonathan pass after three tries, so their teams get the next clue, leading them to Dotonbori Bridge. Alyssa and Mike also finish and their teams are the next to proceed.

Detour! Mochi (making mochi bowls) or Mawashi (put on sumo wrestling wrapping). They all opt to do the latter. Bernie and Carrigain and Lori and Scott also opt to do this detour once they finish their Roadblock task.

Ernest and Mark struggle, putting both their teams behind.

Jeff and Pops, Courtney and Jasmin Melinda and Erika and Han and Holden also finish the Roadblock and heat to the detours.

Jonathan and Ana finish the detour and head to the Tahoto Pagoda, which is the Pit Stop location.

Ernest and Mark finally finish, so they can head to the detour stations with their partners after seventeen attempts.

Scott and Lori and Alyssa and Josiah finish and rush to the Pit Stop.

Pops and Jeff and Courtney and Jasmin do the Mochi Detour, along with Melinda and Erika, while the remaining teams work on the Mawashi Detour.

Carson and Jack head to the Pit Stop.

Jonathn and Ana are team #1 to arrive and win a trip to Kilimanjaro, Tanzania….on their anniversary to boot!

Scott and Lori are right behind them, becoming the second team to arrive.

Brett and Mark and Ernest and Bridget arrive at the Mawashi Detour and are way behind the other teams.

Nick and Mike struggle.

Courtney and Jasmin finish and head to the Pit Stop, followed by Erika and Melinda and Pops and Jeff.

Alyssa and Josiah check in third, followed by Carson and Jack.

Bernie and Carrigain and Nick and Mike finish and head to the Pit Stop.

Mark and Brett also head there as they finish their detour in one try.

Holden and Han and Ernest and Bridget continue to struggle.

Melinda and Erika are team five and are followed by Courtney and Jasmin, Pops and Jeff and Bernie and Carrigain, who are in sixth, seventh and eighth place, respectively.

Holden and Han finish and rush to the Pit Stop.

Brett and Mark and Nick and Mike are in ninth and tenth place, respectively, having arrived at the same time.

Han and Holden arrive eleventh.

Ernest and Bridget arrive last and are eliminated.

